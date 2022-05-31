🏆 Mohamed Salah has been voted PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22. On Sunday, he was with his teammates as they paraded both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup in a special event.
It's thought around half a million people turned out on the streets of the city for the LFC homecoming.
🏃 The eighth annual Run For The 97 5K has already helped to raise more than £4,000. Just over 1,000 participants donned specially designed yellow T-shirts at the event in Stanley Park.
The event was last staged in 2019 due to the pandemic.
➰ South Korea's elite air force pilots will be heading to the Southport Air Show this summer as the world-famous Black Eagles aerobatic flight team perform in the UK for the first time in 10 years.
The annual event is taking place on the 9th and 10th of July.