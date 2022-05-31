Mo Salah named Player of the Year, Annual Run for the 97 raises thousands, South Korea pilots at Southport show

🏆 Mohamed Salah has been voted PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22. On Sunday, he was with his teammates as they paraded both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup in a special event.

It's thought around half a million people turned out on the streets of the city for the LFC homecoming.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Watch as tens of thousands take to the streets for Liverpool’s victory parade

🏃 The eighth annual Run For The 97 5K has already helped to raise more than £4,000. Just over 1,000 participants donned specially designed yellow T-shirts at the event in Stanley Park.

The event was last staged in 2019 due to the pandemic.

Read More Margaret Aspinall renews calls for Hillsborough Law Now as Run for the 97 takes place in Liverpool

➰ South Korea's elite air force pilots will be heading to the Southport Air Show this summer as the world-famous Black Eagles aerobatic flight team perform in the UK for the first time in 10 years.

The annual event is taking place on the 9th and 10th of July.