With the Run For The 97 5K – A Run To Remember taking place this weekend, campaigner Margaret Aspinall talks about how no-one has been brought to justice for the Hillsborough disaster.

This weekend is the eighth Run For The 97 5K – A Run To Remember in Stanley Park, Liverpool. The community legacy fun run remembers those who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

It also recognises the families and the survivors and raises money for related charities. Ahead of the event, we've been speaking to campaigner and activist Margaret Aspinall about why we need a Hillsborough Law now.

City leaders such as Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have joined forces on the issues too.

The mayors have written to all 650 British MPs, urging them to support proposed changes to the justice system for fairer treatment for bereaved families.

Hillsborough Campaigner, Margaret Aspinall

The loved ones of the 97 men, women and children who were unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster on April 15, 1989, fought for 27 years before an inquest finally revealed the truth behind the tragedy and the subsequent cover up by authorites.

A Hillsborough Law would introduce a statutory duty of candour on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation.

It also aims to ensure proper participation of bereaved families at inquests, through publicly-funded legal representation, and the provision of a public advocate to act for families of the deceased after major incidents.

‘I’d like to know who was at fault then?’

Margaret Aspinall said: "I'd like to know, who was at fault then? If the police were saying they weren't at fault, then who was at fault?

“Ninety-seven innocent people and not one person [at fault]?”

“Do you know what they were doing in the early days - divide and rule - try and blame our fans and survivors for killing their own and turning the families against our own city.

“That's what they were trying to do. The families knew from the very beginning our fans did nothing wrong - they are heroes."

Margaret said it was important to impliment legislation to prevent others having to go through the same process and suffering - such as the families and survivors of the devastating Grenfell fire.

Margaret added: "Not only Grenfell but the Manchester Arena bombing. I always feel, that the perpetrators, the wrongdoers, get all the justice, and the victims and their families don't.

“But who has paid the price for it?