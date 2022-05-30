An estimated 500,000 lined the city's streets on Sunday for the Liverpool victory parade.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of fans lined the 13.5km victory route through the city for Liverpool’s victory parade.

The men's team showcased the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, and the women's team paraded the FA Women's Championship trophy they won last month.

Spirits were high in the city despite the disappointment of the Red's missing out on the Champions League trophy after they were beaten 1 - 0 by Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night.

Though the football club met the full costs of the parade, it was organised by the award-winning Culture Liverpool team, who have brought many significant events to the city.

The route, the same as the 2019 parade, began at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. It then travelled north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout (in Childwall) and on to the Rocket flyover.

Fireworks were blasted into the sky, and red smoke billowed from the rooftops. As the players reached the strand, they all but disappeared as a red mist clouded the view.

Fantastic atmosphere

Following the parade, Merseyside Police thanked the thousands of people who lined the city's streets to welcome home the Liverpool team.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said: “This was a wonderful opportunity to show the world what a great place Liverpool is and how passionate the people of Liverpool are about their football teams and their city.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and it was great to see so many people, young and old, lining the nine miles of the parade route.