Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bus service to Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will launch at the club’s next test event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 918 Stagecoach route will connect fans in Kirkby Town Centre to the stadium via Croxteth, Norris Green, Queens Drive, and Spellow Lane/County Road on a trial basis.

In addition to the 918, Stagecoach will continue operating its established and popular 919 service from Liverpool City Centre and the 939 service from Bootle Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 919 and 939 will continue running from two hours before kick-off, while the new 918 will operate to a dedicated timetable starting three hours before kick-off, giving fans plenty of time to arrive and enjoy the pre-match build-up.

Everton Stadium bus services boosted for second test event at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Stagecoach

Simon Tramalloni, Interim Operations Director at Stagecoach MCSL, said: “The recent test events at Everton Stadium have given us the opportunity to hear directly from supporters.

“We’re excited to trial the 918 route to better serve fans travelling from North Liverpool and nearby communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the addition of the 918 and ongoing support from the 919 and 939 routes, we’re committed to providing stress-free, great-value travel to your new stadium.”

Details about the third test event have not yet been confirmed but it is expected to take place at some point in July this year.