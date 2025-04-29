Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton are one of several clubs who have been linked with Ipswich Town talisman Liam Delap ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran McKenna has insisted that it is not a foregone conclusion that Liam Delap will leave Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window.

The Tractor Boys have suffered Premier League relegation after a 3-0 loss at Newcastle United last weekend. It means all three teams who were promoted from the Championship have gone straight back down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich could face a battle to retain some of their players as they prepare for life in the second tier. Delap has been the Portman Road side’s talisman this campaign, scoring 12 goals in 33 league appearances. Although he only joined the Tractor Boys last summer from Manchester City for up to £20 million, he could be on the move. He is said to have a £30 million release clause in his current contract.

Everton are one of several clubs who have been linked with the England under-21 international as David Moyes plots his transfer business. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest.

Ipswich boss McKenna, who takes his relegated side to Goodison Park on Saturday, says that Delap has the potential to play for ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’ but nothing has been decided on his future.

What has been said about Liam Delap’s future?

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle defeat, McKenna said via TWTD: "I don't know who it would be accepted by, because that's not by myself or Ipswich. Liam's focus is still here and finishing the season as strong as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I've said before, I think there's certainly a possibility that he's an Ipswich player next year. I don't think anything's decided in anyone's mind. But can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can. I fully believe that.

"He's already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that have really been fighting for everything. I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level He's happy and he's developing really well here. He has the potential. I think he will, in his career, go on to do some really, really good things."

Will Everton sign Liam Delap?

Everton are set to be in the market for a striker this summer. As things stand, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will depart the club. He is out of contract in June and an agreement has not been reached. Calvert-Lewin is currently recovering from a serious hamstring injury. The 27-year-old has had an up-and-down few years at Everton but made a decent start after Moyes returned to the club as manager. Calvert-Lewin netted in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur before sustaining his injury during a 1-0 win over Brighton.

While Beto enjoyed the benefits of Moyes also taking charge of the Blues for a second spell, firing five goals in seven games, he has now gone eight appearances without bagging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Broja has been plagued by injury during his loan spell from Chelsea. When he has been fit, glimpses of his ability have been few and far between. It is highly unlikely Everton will take up the option to sign Broja permanently. Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti is still only 20 and lacks Premier League experience.

What Everton could offer Delap is the chance to play regular football at a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Delap has only had one full year in the Premier League himself and is still relatively inexperienced aged 22. He has time on his side to make another move in the future.

Everton can point to the fact that Romelu Lukaku spent four years at Everton between 2013-2017, firing 87 goals in 166 outings before earning a £75 million switch to Manchester United.