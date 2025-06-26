Liverpool hospitals including Aintree, Broadgreen, Liverpool Women’s and Royal Liverpool, will see changes in parking charges from July 1.

Car parking charges will change across all University Hospitals Liverpool (UHL) Group sites, including Aintree University Hospital, Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, from July 1.

A spokesperson for the Trust said the updated prices ensure that tariffs across all UHL Group sites “are consistent for visitors and patients and take into consideration rising inflation costs”.

They continued: “In some cases, prices will decrease, such as the cost for longer stays at the Broadgreen Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital sites.

“Existing concessions across all UHL Group sites, including those for parents with babies on the Neonatal Unit, patients with cancer, long-term conditions or when significant delays are experienced due to excessive waits in clinics, will remain unchanged.”

Current University Hospitals Liverpool Group parking prices

Currently, parking at Aintree Hospital is free for under 30 minutes, £3 for up to 90 minutes, £4 for up to 2.5 hours, £4.50 for up to 4.5 hours and £5.50 for over 4.5 hours.

is free for under 30 minutes, £3 for up to 90 minutes, £4 for up to 2.5 hours, £4.50 for up to 4.5 hours and £5.50 for over 4.5 hours. Currently, parking at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is free for under 30 minutes, £3.60 for 30 mins to 2 hours, £4.50 for 2 to 4 hours, £7.50 for 4 to 6 hours, £9.80 for 6 to 24 hours and £20 for a weekly concession.

is free for under 30 minutes, £3.60 for 30 mins to 2 hours, £4.50 for 2 to 4 hours, £7.50 for 4 to 6 hours, £9.80 for 6 to 24 hours and £20 for a weekly concession. Currently, parking at Broadgreen Hospital is free for under 30 minutes, £3.90 for up to two hours, £4.90 for up to four hours and £9.80 for up to 24 hours.

New University Hospitals Liverpool Group parking prices (from July 1)

Less than 30 minutes - FREE

Up to 1 hour - £4.50

Up to 2 hours - £5.00

Up to 4 hours - £6.00

Up to 6 hours - £7.00

More than 6 hours - £8.50

Seven-day pass - £22.50

Up to 30 minutes - FREE

30 minutes to 2 hours - £4.50

2 hours to 24 hours - £10.00