Dua Lipa surprised Anfield concert-goers with a special Liverpool tribute on Wednesday night (June 25).

The One Kiss popstar took to the stage for a second electric show at the home of Liverpool Football Club, supported by Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose.

Dua Lipa surprised Wembley audiences with Charli XCX and Jamiroquai, leaving Liverpool guests speculating about who would join her on stage. The star was joined by Dave McCabe, front man of The Zutons on Tuesday night (June 24).

While some fans were convinced the New Rules artist would be joined by Harry Styles, Dua instead performed a solo version of Hey Jude by the Beatles. Speaking to the crowd, the 29-year-old said: “I can't come to Liverpool without doing this song."

Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Getty Images

Following the performance, the Liverpool FC crest was shown on screens around the stage.

While Dua Lipa’s Anfield shows have come to an end, Lana Del Rey will perform at the home of the Reds on Saturday (June 28).