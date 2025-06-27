Prepare for the Lana Del Rey concert at Anfield with essential travel information, including bus services, train times, and road closures.

Lana Del Rey is coming to Anfield stadium this week. She is famously a Liverpool supporter and will take to the stage for one night only.

Her performance will follow electric shows from Bruce Springstreen and Dua Lipa, who both played two concerts at the home of Liverpool FC earlier this month.

Below is everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey’s gig, including support acts, tickets and essential travel information such as bus services, train times, and road closures.

When is Lana Del Rey playing in Liverpool?

Lana Del Rey will perform at Anfield stadium on Saturday, June 28.

Who is supporting Lana Del Rey at Anfield?

Lana Del Ray will be supported by BANKS.

Lana del Rey. | Getty Images

Are Lana Del Rey Liverpool tickets still available?

Limited tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.

What time do doors open for Lana Del Rey at Anfield?

Doors open at 5.00pm.

What time will Lana Del Rey be on stage?

Show timings have not yet been announced.

Lana del Rey. | AFP via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey Liverpool road closures on June 28

Walton Breck Road (both carriageways) will be closed from 4pm – 8pm, and 10pm – 11.30pm on the day of each concert when a temporary road closure will be put in place to enable crowds to enter and leave the stadium safely. Pedestrian access will be maintained during this time – direction signage will be in place to direct pedestrians in the area.

Anfield Road between Alroy Road and Skerries Road will remain a no-through road due to the stage build. Pedestrian access will be available via Dhalia walk. Anfield Road from Alroy Road down to Walton Lane will be closed from 4pm and will reopen during the show, this will then close post event for egress.

Arkles Lane will be closed post-event, at 10pm to allow for the safe usage and queuing of the 917 bus. This has been positioned here to minimise pedestrians queuing in residential areas.

Priory Road will have restricted entry from 4pm allowing access from Walton Lane end only, we then plan to re-open the road during the show and restrict entry again from 10pm.

Skerries Road residents are advised that there will be steel shield fencing installed around the food hub at the end of the road (located on club property) as part of the stadium access for concerts.

How to get to Anfield Stadium from Liverpool city centre

The Concert Bus will operate as usual between Sandhills station and Anfield stadium as part of the 917 shuttle bus service. Alternatively, visitors can use the Northern line Merseyrail service to Sandhills station and walk to the stadium. The walk takes approximately 30 minutes.

Shuttle bus services returning back to Liverpool City Centre and Sandhills Train Station will be available at the end of each concert. Return journeys to Liverpool City Centre will operate from Arkles Lane, operating until crowds have cleared and no further demand is required.

Return journeys to Sandhills Train Station will operate from Walton Lane (at the junction with Anfield Road) to coincide with the last departing train.

In addition to shuttle bus services, you can catch use bus services 14, 17 and 19 which operate frequent journeys from Liverpool City Centre (Queen Square Bus Station) to Anfield.

Lana Del Rey Liverpool bus diversions

The following services will depart from alternative stops whilst road closures are in operation and post-event:

The 19 bus stop will be located on Walton Lane (at the bottom of Walton Breck Road).

The 17 service will depart from Utting Avenue to Queen Square Bus Station.

The 68/168 services will depart from Priory Road, which operates between Bootle and Aigburth.

The 14 bus will depart from Breck Rd, approx. 10 minutes away.

Lana Del Rey Liverpool last train times

Sandhills to Liverpool Central

23:36, 23:45, 23:48 and 00:01

Sandhills to Southport

23:09, 23:24 and 23:46

Sandhills to Ormskirk

23:01, 23:31 and 23:53

Sandhills to Headbolt Lane

23:12, 23:42 and 00:02

Anfield Stadium bag policy

Bags are not permitted in the stadium. The only exception is small bags A5 size (148.5mm x 210mm) or official show merchandise in the clear plastic carrier bag provided. 100% of bags permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point. For more information on stadium access please click here.

Where to park near Anfield Stadium

As the stadium is located in a residential area, there is very little parking available. Anfield strongly advise where possible that attendees utilise public transport to travel to the stadium and use the bus services provided from Liverpool City Centre or active travel routes.