New Greggs drive thru opens in Merseyside creating 15 jobs

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:09 BST

Merseyside has welcomed a new drive thru.

Greggs has official opened a brand-new drive thru in St Helens, creating 15 new jobs for the area.

The drive thru on Linkway stocks Greggs favourites, such as the Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including the Peach Iced Tea and Mint Lemonade, which are only available in selected shops across the UK.

Greggs shop.Greggs shop.
Greggs shop. | Submitted

The new drive thru has a modern look as well as indoor and outdoor seating. Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can also order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive thru in St Helens has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The new site at Linkway, St Helens (WA10 1QT), is open Monday to Saturday 6.30am and 7.00pm and 8.00am to 6.00pm on Sundays.

