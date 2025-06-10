Liverpool school could be crowned Primary School of the Year at 'education Oscars'

Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:59 BST

A Liverpool primary school is in the running for the prestigious title of Primary School of the Year.

The annual TES Schools Awards celebrate the best teachers and schools from across the UK, presenting awards in 22 categories, from ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ to ‘Headteacher of the Year’.

Liverpool’s Whitefield Primary School is up for the title of ‘Primary School of the Year’, after being shortlisted by a panel of expert judges. Up against seven other schools for the accolade, the school in the L6 area prides itself on its values of ‘Care, Connection and Confidence’.

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool.
Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool. | Google

Elsewhere in Merseyside, Carr Mill Primary School in St Helens has been shortlisted for ‘Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year’, which recognises outstanding pupil mental health initiatives.

The winners will be announced on June 20 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, London.

