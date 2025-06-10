Liverpool school could be crowned Primary School of the Year at 'education Oscars'
A local school could be named ‘Primary School of the Year’ at the ‘Oscars of education’ this month.
The annual TES Schools Awards celebrate the best teachers and schools from across the UK, presenting awards in 22 categories, from ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ to ‘Headteacher of the Year’.
Liverpool’s Whitefield Primary School is up for the title of ‘Primary School of the Year’, after being shortlisted by a panel of expert judges. Up against seven other schools for the accolade, the school in the L6 area prides itself on its values of ‘Care, Connection and Confidence’.
Elsewhere in Merseyside, Carr Mill Primary School in St Helens has been shortlisted for ‘Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year’, which recognises outstanding pupil mental health initiatives.
The winners will be announced on June 20 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, London.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.