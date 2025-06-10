A Liverpool primary school is in the running for the prestigious title of Primary School of the Year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local school could be named ‘Primary School of the Year’ at the ‘Oscars of education’ this month.

The annual TES Schools Awards celebrate the best teachers and schools from across the UK, presenting awards in 22 categories, from ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ to ‘Headteacher of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s Whitefield Primary School is up for the title of ‘Primary School of the Year’, after being shortlisted by a panel of expert judges. Up against seven other schools for the accolade, the school in the L6 area prides itself on its values of ‘Care, Connection and Confidence’.

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool. | Google

Elsewhere in Merseyside, Carr Mill Primary School in St Helens has been shortlisted for ‘Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year’, which recognises outstanding pupil mental health initiatives.

The winners will be announced on June 20 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, London.