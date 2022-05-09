The new social venue on Victoria Street is due to open its doors in June and here’s a sneak peek inside.

As a new season arrives, the city is preparing itself for warmer weather and the launch of an all-new restaurant and bar on Victoria Street.

Zenn Liverpool, which is currently planning its arrival on the city’s bustling restaurant scene, will have a rooftop area, restaurant, bar and garden in time for the start of summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By day you will be able to enjoy food, coffee, cocktails, or a selection of refreshments on the roof, in the restaurant, or the garden.

And by night, dinner is served with a musical accompaniment of balearic beats, a DJ sun:set show on the roof, late night drinks at the bar and private table service.

The rooftop at Zenn Liverpool. Image: @ZennLiverpool/facebook

Cat Roberts, Business Development Manager at Zenn, said, "There’s been so many changes and challenges because when we started, it was in COVID so many of prices that we had initially to start the build off are now double the price of what it was.”

As well as cost issues, hiring and retaining staff in hospitality has become an industry-wide issue.

"I think as well, since furlough, we’ve all been so used to working from home, and a lot of people from hospitality have exited the industry and gone to work for, say, Amazon or other brands where they can work from home."

As we steadily move closer to a pre-pandemic level of business in the city, analysis from the Liverpool BID company shows that evening and late-night footfall traffic are higher post-pandemic. But day-time traffic has dropped off, particularly earlier in the day.

Praising Liverpool City Council’s efforts, Cat said: "I think events like the River of Light that they did worked really well for hospitality and sales were up around 20% on that period. So when the jubilee weekend comes, that will be good, and we’ve got the Taste Festival. It’s keeping the momentum going.