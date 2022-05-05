Reports suggest that a nine day heatwave is on the horizon for the city of Liverpool - but is that actually the case?

Liverpudlians are surely desperate for weather hot enough to ready their beach bag with sunscreen, sunglasses and swimwear - conditions that are not far away according to numerous reports.

Various experts and weather forecasters are predicting a heatwave to sweep the United Kingdom, finally marking the arrival of summer to British shores.

However, will that actually be the case? Should we get our hopes up for a scorching summer in Liverpool? Here is everything you need to know about whether or not a heatwave is expected in Merseyside.

What is a heatwave?

The word ‘heatwave’ is used regularly when it comes to weather forecasts across the world - but what is it and how hot must it be to be considered one?

According to weather experts the Met Office, a heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of the year.

In the United Kingdom, it will be considered a ‘heatwave’ when a location records three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that exceeds the threshold - of which usually varies from county to county.

For the region of Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area, the threshold is between 25-26℃.

When is the nine day heatwave expected to hit Liverpool?

In what has been described as a ‘mini-heatwave’, Liverpudlians have been told to expect to finally witness some summery weather when temperatures hit warm peaks across a nine-day period.

As to when the city should expect to bear the brunt of this hot-tempered weather, experts are predicting anytime in the middle of May 2022.

What is the Met Office’s long-range UK weather forecast?

The Met Office has issued the following statement regarding the long-range weather forecast for the UK for the period of Tuesday, 10 May to Thursday, 19 May.

It reads: “Largely cloudy across much of the northwest of the UK, with a few showers, the odd one of which may turn heavier”.

“However, some brighter or sunny spells are also possible at times. Largely fine and dry for southern and eastern areas with some sunny spells and feeling rather warm to very warm at times.

“Areas of low cloud and fog are still possible around some coasts, most likely in the south and west, where it may feel cooler” it explains.

“Windy across the north, with temperatures here remaining close to average, but winds light or moderate elsewhere.

“Towards the end of the period, a general change to lower pressure - especially across the north - may bring more unsettled conditions with spells of rain or showers for most”.

What is the weather forecast for Liverpool in May?

With combined data supplied by weather experts the Met Office and AccuWeather, the following is the daily weather forecast for Liverpool (Merseyside) in mid-May:

Friday, 6 May : Dry start, patchy and heavy rainfall (15℃)

: Dry start, patchy and heavy rainfall (15℃) Saturday, 7 May : Sunny intervals, cloudy afternoon (14℃)

: Sunny intervals, cloudy afternoon (14℃) Sunday, 8 May : Cloudy morning, sunny intervals (17℃)

: Cloudy morning, sunny intervals (17℃) Monday, 9 May : Cloudy (17℃)

: Cloudy (17℃) Tuesday, 10 May : Cloudy morning, sunny intervals (16℃)

: Cloudy morning, sunny intervals (16℃) Wednesday, 11 May : Cloudy morning, sunny by lunch (16℃)

: Cloudy morning, sunny by lunch (16℃) Thursday, 12 May : Cloudy and sunny (18℃)

: Cloudy and sunny (18℃) Friday, 13 May : Cloudy and sunny (19℃)

: Cloudy and sunny (19℃) Saturday, 14 May : Low level sunshine (19℃)

: Low level sunshine (19℃) Sunday, 15 May : Cloudy and sunny, passing shower (18℃)

: Cloudy and sunny, passing shower (18℃) Monday, 16 May : Rainy and cloudy (19℃)

: Rainy and cloudy (19℃) Tuesday, 17 May : Mostly sunshine (19℃)

: Mostly sunshine (19℃) Wednesday, 18 May : Mostly sunshine (16℃)

: Mostly sunshine (16℃) Thursday, 19 May: Mostly sunshine (16℃)

Will there be a heatwave in Liverpool?

Sandy Crosby Beach near Liverpool on a sunny day. Unusual hot summer in Great Britain. This is the North West Coast of England, United Kingdom

Despite a number of reports expecting Liverpool to witness a heatwave of around 24-25℃ in the middle of May, forecasts from experts the Met Office and AccuWeather disagree.

If anything, there is reason to consider this patch of slightly-warm weather as a ‘mini-heatwave’ as the period of 12-19 May has temperatures ranging from 16-19℃.