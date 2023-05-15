Eurovision may be over, but the city and surrounding areas will play host to many other incredible events.

Eurovision is arguably Liverpool’s biggest event to date, with over half a million people travelling from all over the world to celebrate in the city.

After months of anticipation and two weeks of the Eurovision Festival across the Liverpool City Region, you may be feeling those post-Eurovision blues, as the festivities came to an end on Sunday morning.

However, there are many more incredible events yet to happen in Merseyside this year, from the Open to a wide range of music festivals.

What’s on in Liverpool and Merseyside this Summer

The 151st Open: The Open returns to Hoylake this July, for the first time since 2014. Taking place on July 20 - 23, thousands of people will descend on the Royal Liverpool Golf Course, for the huge sporting event. It will place Wirral in the spotlight, and is expected to have great economic benefits to the area.

Festivals: The next festival to take is the Baltic Weekender, which is just two weeks away. The festival takes places in venues across the Baltic Triangle on June 2 and 3, with artists from a range of genres, including, house, techno, grime and bass. Other festivals include:

Southport Food & Drink Festival: June 2 to 4.

Bootle Music Festival: June 9 to 10.

Africa Oye: June 17 and 18.

Liverpool Soul Weekender: June 23 - 25.

On the Waterfront: June 29 to July 2.

Save The Rave: Outdoor 90’s Festival: July 22.

Liverpool Disco Festival: August 19.

We also have a full guide to festivals near Liverpool, including Creamfields North.

Liverpool Biennial: Expect a full programme for the 12th edition, taking place from June 10 – September 17. Titled ‘uMoya: The Sacred Return of Lost Things’, the Biennial festival will take over historic buildings, unexpected spaces and art galleries - and it’s free.

Liverpool Pride: Full details are yet to be announced but, Liverpool Pride is set to return this year on Saturday July 30, at the Pier Head.

Southport Flower Show: The much-anticipated Flower Show will return to Victoria Park, between August 17 and 20. Expect spectacular show gardens, stunning floral displays, specialist food and chef demonstrations, as well as the chance to see some incredible celebrity guests.

Southport Air Show: The Red Arrows will take to the skies over Merseyside again this September as The Southport Airshow returns with a jam-packed line up to impress aviation fans.