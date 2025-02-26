1,000 new jobs are set to be created as a major technology hub launches in Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl. has today (February 26) announced the launch of its new technology hub in Liverpool, that will create up to 1,000 new AI-related and software engineering roles over the next three years.

Aiming to drive AI and technology innovation across the Liverpool City Region, the hub will include a Kyndryl Vital Studio that will offer a designer-led, open and collaborative co-creation experience that will allow customers to tackle complex and real-world business challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the opening, Kyndryl is expanding its partnership with The Very Group, the Liverpool-based operator of digital retailers Very and Littlewoods, through a new multiyear agreement designed to enhance and accelerate the retailer’s end-to-end digital capabilities.

Speaking about the new site, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “This is fantastic news for the Liverpool City Region and proof of what we can achieve when local ambition is backed by national support to attract global investment.

Liverpool Skyline. | vichie81 - stock.adobe.com

“I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Kyndryl here, following discussions during our trade mission to New York last year. AI and digital technology are already transforming industries across the country – and I want our region to be at the forefront of that change.

“We’ve got the talent, the infrastructure, and the ambition to make sure the benefits of this tech revolution aren’t just felt in London and the South East, but right here in the North too. This investment will create good, well-paid jobs and give people the skills they need to succeed in the industries of the future. It’s a massive boost for our economy but more importantly, it’s an investment in our people and their potential. The Liverpool City Region is ready to lead the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyndryl’s hub forms part of the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan which is to be backed by three major tech companies - Vantage Data Centres, Nscale and Kyndryl.

Speaking about the plan last month, Sir Keir Starmer said: "Artificial Intelligence will drive incredible change in our country. From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people.