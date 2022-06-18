Mecca Bingo Beatles-inspired revamp, Liverpool set for underground super-bins, man jailed for Crosby beach rape.

Mecca Bingo in Knotty Ash has had a Beatles-inspired revamp.

In honour of Sir Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday and his upcoming headline spot at Glastonbury, the venue on East Prescot Road has been renamed Macca Bingo.

With two landmark events a few days apart, Mecca says they just couldn’t Let It Be and it was a Hard Day’s Night to get the signage complete in time for Macca’s birthday.

So, for one week only, Liverpudlians will be able to witness the all-new logo before it has to Get Back to its original spelling.

During the 1960s, The Beatles often played in dance halls that doubled up as, or later became, Mecca bingo halls.

🚨 A 51-year-old man has been jailed for raping a man on Crosby beach last year.

Stephen Elms of Sandheys Terrace, Waterloo, was sentenced to 16 years plus four years on licence at Liverpool Crown Court following a trial.

Merseyside Police have also been part of a pilot to report sexual assault online – with the option to report anonymously.

🚮 Liverpool is set to be fitted out with a £1.5 million network of underground super-bins to help combat the city's refuse problem.