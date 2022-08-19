News bulletin: Merseyside Police praised for ‘outstanding’ work disrupting serious crime gangs
Merseyside Police praised in new report, disruption on Merseyrail trains, new Neonatal Unit at Alder Hey
🚨 Merseyside Police has been rated outstanding at disrupting serious organised crime. Following an inspection from the police watchdog, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy has thanked officers and staff for all their hard work following the publication of the report.
🚉 Rail workers across the North West are taking part in massive national strike action as staff walk out in a dispute over pay and safety. Signal operators on the regional network will be taking part in the strike action. As a result, Merseyrail will run a severely limited train service on Saturday, August 20.
🏥 Designs for a new state-of-the-art surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Alder Hey have been revealed. The new unit will be the first of its kind in the country to provide Family Integrated Care and will provide a safer service for babies. Together the children's hospital and Liverpool Women's are developing innovative technologies for the unit.