Third man charged with murder of Michael Toohey, Stagecoach workers on strike, Nadine Dorries gets rugby league and rugby union mixed up.

🚨 A third man has been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre. Michael, 18, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road in April but sadly passed away a short time later.

🚫 Stagecoach drivers and engineers in Merseyside go on strike in a dispute over pay. Unite, one of the UK's leading unions, say the industrial action at the Gilmoss depot on Monday, will affect their entire Merseyside operation. Workers could also walk out on other dates throughout July if the dispute is not resolved.

🏉 Nadine Dorries will be invited to sample rugby league at first hand after confusing the 13-man game with the rival code at Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens. The Culture Secretary stunned the audience by referring to Jonny Wilkinson’s match-winning drop goal for England in the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup final in Sydney.