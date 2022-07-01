More than 350 workers are set to walk out on Monday, bringing bus routes in the city to a standstill.

Stagecoach city bus in Liverpool. Image: Tupungato - stock.adobe.com

Stagecoach drivers and engineers in Merseyside will go on strike next week in a dispute over pay.

Unite, one of the UK’s leading unions, say the industrial action at the Gilmoss depot on Monday, July 4, will affect Stagecoach Merseyside’s entire operation.

Workers could also walk out on a series of other dates throughout July if the dispute is not resolved.

A planned strike was cancelled on Thursday to allow workers to vote on the company’s latest pay offer.

However, Unite said members “overwhelmingly decided” that it did not meet their expectations. Stagecoach said it had made “a reasonable offer in these difficult times” of 10.3%.

What’s been said

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stagecoach can easily afford to pay its workers a decent wage but its repeated refusal to do so is why these strikes will go ahead. Our members at Stagecoach will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved.”

Matt Davies, managing director at Stagecoach Merseyside, said: "We are absolutely committed to securing the best deal possible for our people. But we have to think about the future of the bus network and the implications that higher pay demands have on the cost and scope of the services we can offer to our local communities."

Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said: “This [strike] is a direct result of drivers having to endure years of low pay. Even at this late stage strikes could be avoided but Stagecoach needs to return to the negotiating table and make an offer that tackles the long-term problems that have created this dispute.”

What bus and coach routes will be affected?

Monday’s planned industrial action by 370 members of Unite at Stagecoach’s Gilmoss depot means the majority of their services in Liverpool will not operate.

The strike will affect services 10A, 14, 17, 19, 20/21, 53, 82, 86/86C, 97/98, 204, 217.

All school/college/work services – 686, 715, 720, 771, 772, 782, 793, 800, 835, 881, will also not operate.

Stagecoach services 1/X1, X2 & 471/472 operating from other depots into Liverpool will operate as normal.

What happens next?

If the dispute is not resolved then it is expected that further dates for industrial action will be confirmed in the near future.

Stagecoach have said there could be disruption on the following dates: