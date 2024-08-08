'Not in our city' - Counter-protestors send clear message to far-right thugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds of counter-protesters gathered to protect an asylum centre from far-right demonstrators in what could be a pivotal moment for the city.

Hundreds of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators turned out on the streets of Liverpool on Wednesday night in a show of defiance against far-right thugs that had burned buildings, looted shops and attacked police officers in the last week.

Fears of more violent disorder failed to materialise as residents from all backgrounds gathered to send a clear message to extremist protestors: 'Not in our city'.

Merseyside charity Asylum Link, which helps asylum seekers and refugees who have escaped war and persecution, had been forced to close its doors and board up windows amidst rumours of further far-right protests in the city.

But supporters of the charity filled the road outside the headquarters on Overbury Street brandishing placards reading 'Refugees welcome here', 'smash fascism and racism', 'Nans against Nazis', 'Merseyside pensioners fight back' and 'peace and love, not war and hate'.

Merseyside Police were well aware of the threat and blocked both ends of the street with vans and officers, but it was clear that if any thugs turned up they would be outnumbered by a defiant and unified crowd chanting 'no justice no peace, keep the fascists off our streets'.

The counter-protest is another step towards healing a city scarred and ashamed of the rioting that took place at the weekend. On Saturday (August 3), buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and emergency services were attacked as protests at Liverpool’s Pier Head and city centre turned violent and spread to County Road in Walton.

The disruption came after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport last Monday (July 29). The following day in the shell-shocked coastal town, far-right protestors attacked a mosque, threw missiles at police and set fire to vehicles.

On Wednesday (August 7), the first three men were sent to jail for their part in the rioting, with chief crown prosecutor Sarah Hammond describing the convictions as just 'the tip of the iceberg'. Sixteen people have been charged so far following the disorder in Southport and Liverpool and four more men will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

William Nelson Morgan , who admitted to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, and John O'Malley, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, will be sentenced live on television. Adam Wharton , who pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal, and his brother Ellis Wharton , who admitted to the same charge, will both also be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder across the UK on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests. In many towns and cities shops were boarded up over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.