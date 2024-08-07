On the same day that three men were jailed for their part in riots in Southport and Liverpool, the city is preparing for possibility of further protests.

A Merseyside charity, which helps asylum seekers and refugees who have escaped war and persecution, has been forced to close its doors amidst rumours of further far-right protests in the city.

The Asylum Link said it had made the decision to temporarily close its headquarters on Overbury Street in Liverpool due to threats of violence. "The police are informed of the threats made against our centre and will be present on Wednesday evening,” the organisation said in a statement. They said that the threats were ‘really unpleasant’ and ‘really upsetting’, adding: ‘We already have a list of volunteers signed up and willing to help with any clear up and repairs’.

The location appeared on an extensive list circulating online, which appears to show details of planned protests around the country. According to the unverified list, Liverpool could see a number of protests take place this week, though Merseyside Police warn that rioters will be found and prosecuted.

Insiders told LiverpoolWorld that nationalist protestors are planning to gather outside The Asylum Link centre from 8.00pm on Wednesday (August 7) and, as a result, anti-fascist groups are planning to assemble in opposition, hoping to protect the centre.

While Merseyside Police has not directly addressed the rumours of this evening’s protest, a Section 34 Dispersal Order has been introduced in parts of Liverpool, including Overbury Street.

The order is in force until 7.00pm on Thursday (August 8) and gives police officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents. Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

A Section 60 order also been extended across Liverpool, giving officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals in the area and is designed to minimise serious violence. It is in force until 4.00am on Thursday (August 8).

Merseyside Police chief Serena Kennedy revealed in a statement read out at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, ahead of the jailing of three men involved in violent scenes in Southport and Liverpool, that 93 officers have been injured during the unrest in Merseyside, include one having both legs fractured, one having teeth knocked out and another suffering a broken jaw.

Why are protests taking place across the UK?

Cities across the country are rumoured to be set to see further protests this week, with some sources claiming that over 100 protests have been planned. The riots first started in Southport last Tuesday, following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Hart Street on July 29.

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with their murders alongside 10 counts of attempted murder. His identity was initially not revealed by police due to him being 17 when he was arrested. Prior to his anonymity being lifted, false claims that he was a Muslim and an asylum seeker circulated online, provoking anger among the far-right.

Smoke billows as police officers face off protesters in Liverpool on August 3, 2024 during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29. | PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Mass protests took place around the country on Saturday (August 3), with thousands of protestors gathering at Liverpool’s Pier Head. Later that evening, around 300 rioters gathered on County Road in Walton. Merseyside Police said the group were ‘intent on committing serious violence and disorder’.

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers and The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year as an essential space for the local community, was set alight. A local corner shop was also looted by dozens of rioters.

More than 40 people have already been arrested in connection with the incidents and on Wednesday (August 7), the first three people were put behind bars for their involvement in the disturbances in Southport and Liverpool after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing.