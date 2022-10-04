Three individuals from the region take home £10,000

It’s been a fantastic start to October for lucky investors with National Savings and Investments , including three £10,000 winners in Liverpool and Merseyside.

NS&I has announced that two individuals have won the £1,000,000 jackpot prize - one in outer London and the other in Suffolk.

Liverpool and the Merseyside region have had a large number of lucky winners with three grabbing the £10,000 prize.

Here’s what you need to know about the October Premium Bond winners and how to check if you’re one too.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

These bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are then entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in October?

In October 2022, there were two jackpot prize winners - one in outer London and the other in Suffolk. The lucky southerners walked away with £1,000,000 each.

What were the winning numbers for Liverpool and Merseyside in September 2022?

There have been numerous winners across Liverpool and Merseyside. Three people from the region won an impressive £10,000 whereas Wirral held the largest number of small-prize winners with 19 residents winning £1,000.

Here is a list of the top winners in Liverpool, Merseyside, and Wirral.

307FG711848 - £10,000 (Liverpool)

191HF240454 £10,000 (Wirral)

434JB743195 - £10,000 (Merseyside)

195XB732020- £5,000 (Wirral)

281YC752712 - £5,000 (Wirral)

268VF477762 - £5,000 (Wirral)

508WJ346350 - £5,000 (Wirral)

159SD059195 £5,000 (Liverpool)

381EB690290 £5,000 (Liverpool)

135LG905929 £5,000 (Liverpool)

481QK124398 - £5,000 (Merseyside)