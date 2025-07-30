Paul McCartney honours The Wombats, Sam Mendes, Adrian Lester and James Nesbitt at LIPA
Sir Sam Mendes, Adrian Lester, James Nesbitt and The Wombats have been honoured by Sir Paul McCartney at a special Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) graduation ceremony.
The ceremony, which took place on Tuesday (July 29) at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, saw the LIPA founding patron and Beatles star award nine companionships for outstanding achievement and contribution to student learning.
Liverpool band The Wombats - who met at LIPA - also saw their manager Simon Bobbett receive a companionship, while Sir Sam accepted his award via video link.
Others honoured by Sir Paul were director Gay Linvill, who has directed episodes of The Big Bang Theory, and Go Live Theatre chief executive and arts accessibility campaigner Sita McIntosh.
The LIPA’s principal and chief executive Professor Sean McNamara said: “Today is a celebration of creativity, collaboration and possibility.
“As artists, innovators, and leaders who will inspire others through their work, the graduating class of 2025 possesses the skills, the vision and the confidence to influence culture and the world around them.
“We are immensely proud of them and look forward to seeing the future they create.”
LIPA was founded by Sir Paul and Mark Featherstone-Witty in 1996, on the site of the old Liverpool Institute – the former school of both Sir Paul and Beatles bandmate George Harrison, and the Liverpool Art College once attended by John Lennon.
This year’s graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of around 420 graduating students from more than 30 countries.
