The area around Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield stadium is set for transformation under a £5 million scheme.

The proposed improvements are part of a wider regeneration effort under the Anfield Spatial Regeneration Framework (SRF), with Liverpool City Council aiming to create “a greener, safer, and more inclusive high street”.

The proposals cover Walton Breck Road, Oakfield Road, Pulford Street, Back Rockfield Road, and Gilman Street, with the aim of enhancing the area’s appearance, safety, and accessibility.

Key features of the proposed scheme include Improved public realm and pedestrian connectivity, upgrade footways, modernised street lighting, a new mini-roundabout, reconfigured parking, carriageway resurfacing, new soft landscaping and reduced speed limits.

Liverpool City Council says the scheme will also support matchday operations and integrate with other ongoing projects in the area.

The plans are part of a wider £250m investment into the Anfield Community, which has included more than six hundred new homes and upgrades to Anfield Stadium.

Residents, commuters, and local stakeholders are now being invited to have their say on the plans via an online survey. Alternatively, people can attend a drop-in event at The Liverpool Lighthouse, Oakfield Road.

The consultation will present detailed design proposals, visualisations, construction timelines, and a summary of expected benefits. Feedback will help shape the final Stage 2 Detailed Design before construction begins.

All responses will be reviewed by Liverpool City Council and its design consultant, Aecom.