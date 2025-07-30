These 18 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways have been handed new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.
The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.
- 'Disgusting' Liverpool takeaway infested with rodents was so unhygienic it posed a risk to health.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 29, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.