18 new food hygiene ratings for Liverpool restaurants and takeaways including one and zero stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Explore the latest food hygiene ratings for 18 Liverpool restaurants, takeaways, and cafes, including those with top and zero-star scores.

These 18 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways have been handed new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- 'Disgusting' Liverpool takeaway infested with rodents was so unhygienic it posed a risk to health.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of July 29, 2025.

PICNIC received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025.

1. PICNIC, Almonds Green, Liverpool

PICNIC received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google

Tiger Rock received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025.

2. Tiger Rock, Smithdown Road, Liverpool

Tiger Rock received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google

Home Farm Restaurant received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 8, 2025.

3. Home Farm Restaurant at Speke Hall, Liverpool

Home Farm Restaurant received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 8, 2025. | Emma Dukes / Liverpool World

David Lloyd Leisure Centre received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 8, 2025.

4. David Lloyd Leisure Centre, The Aerodrome, Liverpool

David Lloyd Leisure Centre received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 8, 2025. | Google

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsLiverpoolRestaurantsTakeawayFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice