I made the move to the city a while ago but I still remember what it was like growing up on the Wirral.
The ‘Paradise Peninsula’ is a little bit more rural than Liverpool, meaning most people outside of Merseyside have never heard of it and we’re in a constant battle of being told we’re Scousers by outsiders, but Liverpudlians being adamant we’re ‘wools’ or ‘woolybacks’ - you know, if you don’t have a purple bin you’re not from Liverpool.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Us Wirral natives also love to argue amongst ourselves whether we live ‘ON the Wirral’ or ‘IN Wirral’ and there are still some people who refuse to say we live in Merseyside, despite us not being a part of Cheshire for nearly fifty years.
Regardless of all of the bickering, the Wirral is a pretty special place and it doesn’t matter whether people think we’re Scouse or not as our little peninsula is wonderful in its own right.
There are many things outsiders just won’t understand about the Wirral, whether that’s a local school’s odd remake of a Katy Perry music video or being incredibly passionate about what the definition of peninsula is.
These are 19 things you’ll only understand if you’re a Wirral native.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.