4 . Glenda Jackson

The daughter of a Birkenhead bricklayer, Glenda Jackson went on to distinguish herself as an actress and politician. She won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class. As a member of the Labour Party, she served continuously as an MP for 23 years. She sadly died last year at the age of 87 after a brief illness. | Jack Kay/Express/Getty Images