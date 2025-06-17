We all know that Liverpool produces top-class talent and is the proud birthplace of many amazing people and famous faces. But, did you know that there are tons of huge celebrities who were born just across the water, on the Wirral?
Often confused as Scousers, many successful TV stars, actors, musicians and sportspeople, who have become famous across Merseyside and beyond, were actually born or raised on the Wirral peninsula, including Heswall, Wallasey, Birkenhead and more.
From Paul O’Grady and Daniel Craig, to Shirley Ballas and Sally Nugent, here are 29 famous faces that were born or brought up in Wirral - let us know how many you guessed.
1. Sam Quek
Olympian, TV host and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Samantha Ann Quek was born in Liverpool but raised in Wirral. She attended Hillside Primary School and then Birkenhead High School. It was at the latter that she first played hockey - going on to win Olympic gold with team GB in 2016. | Getty Images
2. Andy McCluskey
One of the founding duo of famous synthpop band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Andy McCluskey was born in Heswall in 1959. He met fellow founding member Paul Humphreys at Great Meols Primary School. As well as being one of the principle songwriters, bass guitar player and vocalist for the 1970s and 80s new wave giants, McCluskey also created 90s and 00s girl group Atomic Kitten with OMD bandmate Stuart Kershaw. | Cory Schwartz/Getty Images
3. Taron Egerton
Kingsman star Taron Egerton was born in Birkenhead before moving to North Wales when he was a child. The talented actor won a Golden Globe for his role as Elton John in the musical Rocketman in 2019. The star says he is Welsh through and through despite his Wirral ties. | Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva
4. Glenda Jackson
The daughter of a Birkenhead bricklayer, Glenda Jackson went on to distinguish herself as an actress and politician. She won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class. As a member of the Labour Party, she served continuously as an MP for 23 years. She sadly died last year at the age of 87 after a brief illness. | Jack Kay/Express/Getty Images