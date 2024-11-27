New parking charges for Wirral car parks and coastal locations - full list
In September, Wirral Council announced a plan to bring in a traffic regulation order that would see charges introduced at 22 car parks and on roads in three coastal areas where they’re currently free. Car parks where people already pay are also set to see an increase.
The plans drew quick backlash with 80.6% of residents who responded to the scheme saying they opposed all the parking plans put forward by the local authority. People in areas like New Brighton and Bromborough expressed concerns as well as criticisms from Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors One petition over a car park in Bromborough received 3,558 signatures.
At an environment and transport committee on December 3, councillors are recommended to approve new charges on 22 car parks and on-street bays in three areas that are currently free as well as increase fees by 20p where it already charges. A £1 charge could also be brought in overnight.
The council said this would be in line with a policy that was unanimously approved in 2023. This parking strategy said the council could apply standardised parking charges across the borough as well as the ability to introduce traffic regulations where required.
The report published before the committee said it would help with parking demand during peak times and “encourages fairness and equity across the borough with consistent charging.” The report also suggests on-street charges in places like Hoylake and Meols would help better manage parking issues.
Money raised from these new parking charges are expected to be around £150,000 to £300,000 from 2026 with any income not expected to be generated until summer next year in 2025.
A £1m bid will be needed to cover the costs of pay and display equipment, new signs, maintenance and lines on roads. This would be covered by borrowing, costing the council’s day to day revenue budget £87,000 a year for ten years. This means Wirral Council could make an extra £63,000 to £213,000 a year by 2026. The local authority plans to review the charges every year in line with road traffic laws.
A public feedback exercise carried out by the council before making the changes was filled out by 3,070 people with 85% or more opposing charges in Hoylake and Meols, West Kirby, Wallasey, and New Brighton. 93.9% said they opposed bringing in charges for car parks where it’s currently free.
Merseyrail and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority have also raised concerns about bringing in charges at three car parks close to Hoylake and Green Lane train stations. They worried it could see more people travel into Liverpool by car rather than doing a park and ride and lead to more car journeys overall.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates
In response, the council said if the charges were approved by the committee, the council would explore leasing the three car parks to Merseyrail and the Combined Authority as well as offering that as an option to a local health centre for the Pasture Road car park in Moreton. If no agreement was reached, then charges would be brought in.
Concerns brought up by those opposed included concerns about the impact on local businesses, people parking elsewhere and charges potentially stopping people from exercising and going outdoors. However data published by the council showed no drop in trips in the 25 weeks after standardised parking charges were brought in in 2021.
The cost of living was also raised as an issue with one person saying it was “the last thing the people need.” However the council said charges moved people towards public transport “helping the socially excluded and more vulnerable members of the local community by providing cost effective alternatives to the rise in motoring costs.”
The council had suggested the parking charges were being brought in to address a shortfall in the parking budget back in July. Now Wirral Council insists the plan was “not to raise revenues but to manage the negative transport impacts and provide sustainable options” after complaints that could be illegal.
Those in favour argued the council “should not be subsidising free parking in some areas that are more affluent” arguing the council had to pay to maintain car parks. Others said it could help manage traffic in busy areas like New Brighton and West Kirby
Charges are expected to increase by 20p at the following car parks where charges already apply with a new £1 overnight charge:
- In Birkenhead - Europa Square, Cook Street, Wilbraham Street, Exmouth Street, Atherton Street, Europa Pools, Barton Street, Woodside Approach, Hinson Street, Duncan Street, Elgin Way, Quarry Bank Street, and Price Street.
- In Heswall - Upper Mount Avenue, Rocky Lane, Pye Road, Mount Avenue, Puddydale in Heswall and in West Kirby, Dee Lane and the Concourse. In Liscard, Seaview Road, Liscard Village, and Liscard Crescent could see costs increase as well as at Wirral Country Park in Thurstaston, Royden Park, Arrowe Country Park, and Eastham Country Park.
New charges would also be brought in at the following car parks as well as a £1 overnight charge:
- Fort Perch Rock car park in New Brighton
- Derby Pool car park in New Brighton
- Chamberlain Street car park in Birkenhead
- Old Chester Road Street car park in Birkenhead
- Turner Street car park in Birkenhead
- Banks Road car park in Heswall
- Roslin Road car park in Irby
- Fishers Lane car park in Pensby
- Carr Lane car park in Hoylake
- Charles Road car park in Hoylake
- Market Street car park in Hoylake
- Barlow Avenue car park in Bebington
- Church Road car park in Bebington
- Roland Avenue car park in Bebington
- Allport Lane car park in Bromborough
- Mill Park Drive car park in Eastham
- Manor Road car park in Liscard
- Garden Lane car park in Moreton
- Holt Avenue car park in Moreton
- Pasture Road car park in Moreton
- Gunsite car park in Leasowe
- Thurstaston Common car park in Thurstaston.
Parking permits for traders of £720 a year and Wirral Council Park permits of £120 per year would be available if the new charges are approved.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.