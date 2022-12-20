Actor Irvine Iqbal said: "In the diverse city of Liverpool @MandSBankArena. This is diverse Britain! #Shameful"

A pantomime of Aladdin has been slammed for having an all-white cast and using racial slurs.

Irvine Iqbal, who is currently playing the Sultan in a West End production of Aladdin, branded the production of the classic Disney story that is being portrayed at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as “shameful”.

Scott Sutcliffe stars as Aladdin, alongside Coronation Street actor Connor McIntyre as Abanazar and The Voice contestant Kelsey Beth Crossley as Princess Jasmine. The Emperor is played by actor Nigel Peever.

Iqbal slammed the decision to have an all-white cast as well as the inclusion of song lyrics that are likely to cause offence.

The theatre actor has received hundreds of likes on his Twitter post, with many commenters agreeing that the production should be more diverse.

Sparking the discussion, Iqbal tweeted: “An ALL white cast in a production of Aladdin where the lyrics are “Come on down to our Oriental Town”. Unfortunately @MandSBankArena have deleted their video trailer so here’s a slice of how poorly represented their production is 🤦🏽‍♂️ #Shameful”

“ALL white cast in a production of Aladdin where the lyrics are “Come on down to our Oriental Town” in the diverse city of Liverpool @MandSBankArena This is diverse Britain!”

He later added: “Performers need to reflect on lyrics like “Come on down to our oriental town”. As an actor I would have refused to have sung those lyrics. This conversation should have happened in the rehearsal room. As actors we should be empowered to challenge those who bring racial slurs!”

A stream of commenters agreed that the term “oriental” could be deemed offensive and spoke about pantomimes often being “problematic”.

One wrote: “How many times will they have rehearsed singing that too… how has it been allowed and why has no one spoke up. Doing the right thing is worth more than any job. Sad to see this, AGAIN this year. How many times does it need to be said.”

Another said: “It’s happening elsewhere too. I have only seen comments regarding @MandSBankArena, but it’s happening all over the UK (I knew it was happening in Glasgow, but a quick Google search shows plenty more too)”

A third added: “Of course, the creative team are at fault but I also think, performers, use your voices. This could’ve been nipped in the bud during the rehearsal process. It’s your face on the posters. You’re singing those words. It’s your reputation on the line. 🥺

According to MailOnline , casting for the pantomime was done by Shone Productions who boast of having the “largest casting resource in the UK.”

A representative said: “Our adverts are open to all ethnicities. We have a diverse company of performers and backstage crew across all of our pantomimes. Our performers are cast based on their strength and ability for each role.

“We are keen to ensure our organisation is representative, and we will take feedback on board.”

The cast of Aladdin at the M&S Bank Arena

The UK Pantomime Association have responded to the backlash surrounding Aladdin with a promise to remove any racial stereotypes.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “The @UKPantomime and @panto_day are champions of pantomime and take seriously the need for innovation and progression in the sector, including the appropriate casting of performers from the global majority, and removal of racist stereotypes which have historically been depicted in pantomimes.

“We have been made aware of productions of Aladdin that employ racist stereotypes. There is no place for such casting, writing and directing in the pantomime industry today.

“The UK Pantomime Association will be holding the first of its annual Pantomime Symposiums in association with Staffordshire University in February 2023 and can confirm that there will be a panel addressing inclusivity, diversity and representation.”