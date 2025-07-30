Remembering 'vibrant' Anthony Walker 20 years after 'senseless' murder

Today marks 20 years since Anthony Walker's racially motivated murder in Huyton.

Today (July 30) marks 20 years since Anthony Walker was brutally murdered in Huyton. Anthony was just 18-years-old when he was attacked with an ice axe and left to die at the entrance of McGoldricks Park.

The racist attack took place on the night of July 29, 2005 with Anthony tragically dying at the Walton Centre in the early hours of July 30.

Paul Taylor and Michael Barton, who were aged 20 and 17 at the time of the attack, were convicted of his murder in December 2005. Lord Justice Leveson noted that the pair - who were cousins - had perpetrated a "terrifying ambush".

Just one year after losing her son, Anthony's mother, Dr Gee Walker, founded a charity in his name and has worked tirelessly ever since to tackle racism, earning an MBE.

Now, Dr Walker says she is hoping to find answers from her son’s killers. Speaking to the BBC two decades on, she said: “They [Taylor and Barton] were the last ones who'd seen my son alive, so I'd really like to ask them what happened, and why did you do it to my son?

Handout/Getty

"I still feel as if for me, as a mum, I would like to know. Maybe it would help me to find out where this hate came from - because it's got to come from somewhere.”

In a statement today, a spokesperson for The Anthony Walker Foundation said: “Today marks 20 years since Anthony Walker was taken from us.

Anthony Walker. | Handout

“A vibrant, beautiful light was stolen in a senseless, racially motivated attack. In his memory, the Anthony Walker Foundation was established to honour his life, legacy and vision for a more a fairer and more equitable society.

“This day serves as a tragic reminder of the urgent need to tackle and challenge racism and hate crime – a fight which is far from over. But all at the Anthony Walker Foundation, remain committed to our promise; to keep sharing Anthony’s story, to raise awareness, and to support those impacted by hate.”

They added: “We send all of our love, thoughts and prayers to Dr Gee Walker, and the rest of the Walker family today. Anthony Delano Walker remains at the heart of everything we do.”