The impactful drama by Jimmy McGovern explores the devastating aftermath of family abuse, with powerful performances led by Bobby Schofield and Anna Friel.

Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time - stars in the harrowing

The fictional drama, set and filmed in Liverpool, centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.

Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Bobby Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin), an ex-nun at a rehab centre for sex offenders, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.

Bobby Schofield as Joe and Anna Maxwell Martin as Katherine in Unforgivable | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

The 90-minute film explores how Joe’s abuse of his 12-year-old nephew Tom (played by Austin Haynes) has affected each member of the family, with Tom refusing to speak after the incident and attempting suicide, Tom’s parents splitting up, Joe’s mother dying and and his sister Anna (Anna Friel) struggling to keep her family afloat.

The entire movie is a difficult watch, from when Joe’s fellow prisoners threaten him and shout “nonce”, to when he reveals the horrible details of how he groomed his nephew.

It is especially difficult as we the viewers find ourselves switching being appalled by Schofield’s character to pitying him when he is attacked on the street, when he tells Katherine “I just want to go to bed not hating myself. I want to wake up not hating myself” or when he reveals he too was abused at the age of 12 by his football coach and family friend.

Writer Jimmy McGovern said he came up with the fictional drama after receiving a letter from a woman who works with sex offenders and explained he believes child abusers should be condemned but there’s still “ a need for compassion”.

“Caution, yes, punishment, yes, justice, yes. These are enormous crimes, they must be punished, you must go to prison. But alongside all that, an element of compassion. To understand a bit more and equally condemn,” he said.

The drama explores issues such as people who were abused as children going on to abuse and flaws in the system such as Tom being unable to access therapy for his trauma until he is unwell enough but Joe receiving therapy in prison.

Bobby Schofield in BBC Unforgivable | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

I was outraged when it was revealed that Joe served just two years in prison for an act that undoubtedly destroyed his family and traumatised an innocent child.

But, it was made very clear that he would continued to be punished for the rest of his life - shown in scenes such as when he was unable to find a job due to being a sex offender, he was hospitalised after an attack in the street, and when people from his past life refused to speak to him.

I don’t think McGovern’s goal was to try to make us pity sex offenders though. He regularly brought the viewer back to a state of anger and disgust, like when a fellow resident at Joe’s rehab discussed the heinous offences of other residents. And, I don’t think he revealed that Joe was abused by his coach Paul as an excuse for his crime, as we were shown that another person abused by Paul had not gone on to abuse.

I think his goal was to make us think and be more open to understanding why some people may commit such offences, the cycle of abuse and to question whether someone like Joe could ever be forgiven.

While it was difficult to watch, Bobby Schofield truly shone as Joe and put on an award-worthy performance, while Anna Friel perfectly captured the grieving and outraged mother and David Threlfall convincingly battled with whether he should love his son.

As expected from the subject matter, there was no ‘happy ending’, with too much damage caused that cannot be reversed. But, it reminded us that the only difference between Joe and his abuser was that he got caught and left me personally reminded that conviction rates for alleged sex offenders are depressingly low.

After the credits began to roll, I sat in silence stunned by the last 90 minutes and deep in thought. And I think that’s what McGovern wanted.