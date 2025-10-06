Dame Patricia Routledge 'inspired generations of writers, performers and audiences'

The BBC have paid tribute to Dame Patricia Routledge, who sadly died aged 96 on Friday (October 3).

The Tranmere-born Keeping Up Appearances star is considered one of the UK’s most prestigious actresses and made her professional stage debut in 1952.

During her impressive career, the cherished actor appeared in many productions, including more than 60 television shows. Her accolades included a Tony Award, an Olivier, an OBE, CBE, and DBE for services to theatre and charity.

A statement to the PA news agency on Friday said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

“Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Patricia was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity in 2017, and awarded Freedom of Wirral earlier this year. She is best known for playing Hyacinth Bucket in BBC One’s Keeping Up Appearances.

In a tribute to the late actor, the BBC said she will always be remembered with “admiration”.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy said: "We are so sad to hear of the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge. She was an actor of remarkable range, but her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances has to be one of the most iconic performances in British comedy.

“She took a character on the page and gave her such truth, precision and warmth that Hyacinth became part of the national conversation; instantly recognisable, endlessly quotable, and loved around the world.

“Whatever she did, she brought impeccable craft, and in doing so inspired generations of writers, performers and audiences. Dame Patricia made millions laugh and left a legacy that will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration."