3 . Daisy - German Shepherd cross

Daisy is a German Shepherd cross. Daisy can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only dog in the household although friends outside are fine. She absolutely cannot be around cats and ideally there should be no cats in neighbouring gardens and Daisy should be kept on her lead in public places. She is house trained if let out regularly and can be left a couple of hours once settled in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside