These lovely puppies and dogs are currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre and are hoping to find a forever home this autumn.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has over 40 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make a rescue animal’s dream come true?
Here are 21 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable canine residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Nala - Crossbreed
Nala is a crossbreed, looking for a home with her sister Kira, where there are no other pets and any children are aged 10 and over. They are house trained with a set routine and could be left 1-2 hours once settled. She has dry eye that requires daily lubrication, and urine crystals that require a particular diet. There maybe some financial assistance we can offer for the eye medication and this can be discussed further with our rehoming team. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Stevie - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy
Stevie is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Stevie can live with children over the age of eight but not other pets at present, as he is too full on and lacks social skills. He will need all his basic training and a family committed to him. Stevie has already mastered house training but need a refresher after a short spell in kennels. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Daisy - German Shepherd cross
Daisy is a German Shepherd cross. Daisy can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only dog in the household although friends outside are fine. She absolutely cannot be around cats and ideally there should be no cats in neighbouring gardens and Daisy should be kept on her lead in public places. She is house trained if let out regularly and can be left a couple of hours once settled in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Beauty - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Beauty is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Beauty is looking for a home with a special family that can help her overcome her abandonment. She needs to be the only dog at home and to live with just adults, as she has appeared worried by children at the centre. | Dogs Trust Merseyside