Live and Let Die received rave reviews from critics and became the most successful Bond theme upon its release.

Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has celebrated the 50th anniversary of his 1973 song Live and Let Die. The legendary Beatles musician sat down for an interview with his official site to discuss his James Bond tune.

Live and Let Die was written by Paul and his late wife, Linda, for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name, featuring Rodger Moore, after the film’s producers approached Paul to create a track. It saw Paul reunited with former Beatles producer George Martin , who produced the song and arranged the orchestra.

Upon its release, the song received rave reviews from critics and fans alike and became the most successful Bond theme up to that point, reaching No. 1 on two of the three major US charts and No. 9 on the UK Singles Chart. The song is still a popular hit and continues to be loved. Paul revealed in his 50th-anniversary interview that he had no idea the song was coming up to its anniversary but admitted it’s nice that the song has stood the test of time.

Speaking about how the song came to fruition, Paul said: “It felt like an important historical thing, writing a Bond song. The idea was suggested to me by Ron Cass, who was the guy who ran Apple Records at the time. He spoke to the film’s producers, and then they came back and gave me the title Live and Let Die. I went away and started thinking about that phrase.

“To me, obviously what happens is you think of the usual saying, ‘Live and let live’ and then think about how you’re going to get to the opposite which is, ‘live and let die’. It was a little conundrum, but I enjoy those; it’s like putting together a short story or something.” Paul read a copy of Ian Fleming’s novel and started work on the song the following day.