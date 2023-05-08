Paul McCartney garnered worldwide attention with Liverpool’s fab four, The Beatles, but his solo work and collaboration with his band Wings are just as impressive.

The prolific musician has written and produced countless hits, making him one of the most successful composers of all time.

From lyrical masterpieces to catchy and memorable tunes, these are some of Paul McCartney’s top songs that are loved by fans.

"We All Stand Together", known as the frog song, was written by Paul McCartney for the animated film Rupert and the Frog Song and reached number three in the UK Singles Chart in 1984.

While this song might have been intended as a children’s song and may appear slightly cheesy, it lives in the memory of many and is one that gives adults a chance to reconnect with their youth.

Say Say Say, produced by the late George Martin, commonly known as the fifth Beatle, was recorded before ‘The Girl Is Mine’ on Michael Jackson’s Thriller album but was released a year later in October 1983.

The track reached number 2 in the UK and number 1 in the US, where it remained for six weeks.

It is reported that Michael Jackson stayed at the home of Paul McCartney and his wife Linda during the recording sessions and became friends with both.

A reimagined version of the song recently earnt Sir Paul a spot on the Billboard dance charts for the first time in his career.

Live and Let Die was written by Paul and his late wife, Linda, for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name.

It saw Paul reunited with former Beatles producer George Martin, who produced the song and arranged the orchestra.

Paul McCartney’s vocals and sweet melody of the song made it a popular track, and it continues to be loved by fans to this day.

Silly Love Songs was written by Paul McCartney for the American rock band Wings in response to those who had criticised him for writing love songs.

The single was released in the UK on 30 April 1976 and reached number 2 on the UK Singles Chart.

Speaking about the song, Paul said: "The song was, in a way, to answer people who just accuse me of being soppy.

"The nice payoff now is that a lot of the people I meet who are at the age where they’ve just got a couple of kids and have grown up a bit, settling down, they’ll say to me, ‘I thought you were really soppy for years, but I get it now! I see what you were doing!’".

It is a sing-along song featuring disco overtones and is still loved by many today.

Paul McCartney wrote this song in 1969 before the break-up of The Beatles, but it was never officially released as a single.

It was dedicated to his wife, Linda, who helped him through a tough time and is a powerful declaration of love with Paul singing, “Maybe I’m amazed at the way you love me all the time, maybe I’m afraid of the way I love you.”

A live performance by Paul McCartney’s band Wings was released in 1977 and became a hit.

The song is a classic and is regarded as one of Paul’s finest love songs.

Waterfalls is a Paul McCartney ballad from his first solo album after Wings, McCartney II. It has a soothing tone and features vocals as well as an electric piano and a synthesiser.

The song reached number 9 in the UK charts, and Paul believes it is one of his most beloved songs.

Paul McCartney said of the song: “Waterfalls’ is basically saying don’t go doing a load of dangerous stuff, ’cause I need you. And that’s a kind of a more mature thought for me than I would have been able to have done 20 years ago, ’cause I just didn’t realise that it’s not all gonna be here forever. That’s the kind of thing you realise when you pass 30.”

TLC’s 1995 anthem ‘Waterfalls’ shares elements of the song, including the opening line.

“Junk” was written by Paul McCartney in 1968 during the Beatles’ retreat to India for transcendental meditation and nearly made it onto The Beatles album.

The song remained unfinished until the recording of the McCartney album in 1969.

It highlights Paul’s songwriting skills, and the lyrics see him reflect upon the objects and memories a person collects in their life which are gradually abandoned and forgotten.

This song is the title track from Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1973 album of the same name.

It was partly inspired by a comment that George Harrison had made - “If we ever get out of here” - during a meeting of the Beatles’ Apple record label.

The lyrics are based on the theme of freedom and escape, and its creation coincided with Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr having parted with manager Allen Klein in March 1973.

Paul McCartney said of the song: "It’s a million things … all put together. Band on the run – escaping, freedom, criminals. You name it, it’s there."

It is regarded as one of the best solo pieces from Paul due to its powerful message.

This track from Paul McCartney and Wings has become one of the band’s best-known tracks and is loved by fans because it is incredibly catchy.

It features horns, a catchy guitar riff and synths, as well as Paul’s signature vocals.

Paul once claimed that the song was inspired by a labrador puppy he owned, but in recent years, the story has changed to a pony. However, the lyrics have no relevance and mention Suffragettes.

Paul McCartney once said of the song: “I can’t really explain what it is. ‘Suffragette’ was crazy enough to work. It sounded silly, so I liked it.”

It peaked at number 7 on the British and American charts on 30 March 1974, following its release.

“Another Day”, released as a single in 1971, was Paul McCartney’s first solo release after The Beatles split.

The song peaked at number 2 in the UK in March 1971 and number 5 in the United States in April.

The song features McCartney playing the acoustic guitar while delivering gentle vocals about a lonely woman going about her mundane routine.

It is a beloved song due to its lyrics about ordinary day-to-day lives making it somewhat relatable to many.

This rock and roll track from Paul McCartney’s 1972 album “Wild Life” was a popular hit thanks to its infectious chorus and instrumental breaks.

In the song, the musician sings about his party lifestyle, leading to controversy upon its release.