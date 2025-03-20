Liverpudlian musician and The Piano star, Brad Kella, shares excitement for his debut album launch at The Beatles Story, performing on the legendary piano once played by John Lennon.

Liverpudlian The Piano winner, Brad Kella, is set to stage a one-off performance on the last piano played by John Lennon.

Brad will be the first person in over a decade to perform on the instrument, as he launches his highly anticipated debut album on Friday, March 28.

Taking place at The Beatles Story in Liverpool, a special event will see Brad play pieces from his new album on the piano, which has been on display since 2015. It is the last instrument ever played by the Beatles star, used by John only a few hours before his untimely death in 1980. The piano has also been used by the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan and Elton John.

Speaking about the event, Brad said: “I cannot believe I'm going to play on John Lennon's piano while announcing my debut album. It's such a privilege and honour knowing how many massive songs have come from that piano.”

The intimate, exclusive launch event will also feature opportunities for a meet and greet for fans, signed prints, plus a recording will be made of the performance, that will feature on a bonus CD free with all pre-orders of his debut album from Jacaranda Records in Liverpool.

Fans can signup via Jacaranda Records to be notified when the free tickets for the event will go live, on Friday, March 21 at 10am.

This performance is in-keeping with Brad’s love for his home city. It’s the place he was discovered on social media, leading to his remarkable rise to popularity and eventually his winning of Channel 4’s The Piano, where his remarkable story of going through the foster system and homelessness, as well as his awe-inspiring, incredible performances wowed audiences.

Last year, he also announced his signing to Liverpool record label Modern Sky, as well as performing his headline debut concert to a sold out Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. He’s also this month been announced as an EA Sports FC Superfan of Liverpool Football Club, where he will be one of only a handful of fans worldwide to feature within the FC25 video game.

His remarkable rise and the anticipation around his debut album will build when Brad supports Gary Barlow on his upcoming UK tour, with Gary personally inviting Brad to accompany him on the live dates throughout April, May and June.