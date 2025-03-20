Experience the magical Borealis at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique and magical experience will begin at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock this evening (Thursday, March 20) offering visitors the chance to see the beautiful Northern Lights like never before.

Dan Acher’s world-renowned art-installation, Borealis, will take over the waterfront and turn the city’s skyline green and pink. Here is everything you need to know about the free art installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Borealis?

‘Borealis’ combines technology and the elements using beams of light to travel through cloud particles, creating a magical illusion of the Northern Lights.

With nature having the final say of the effects of the artwork depending on the wind variations, humidity and temperature, the installation is completely unique yet consistently mesmerising every time, inviting visitors to slow down and look up together at the incredible illusion.

Having exhibited in over 40 cities across Europe, Australia, Asia and the US, including Tokyo, Melbourne and Paris, Borealis has captivated audiences across the world, even gaining a permanent installation at Singapore’s iconic Gardens By The Bay Supertrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What dates is Borealis in Liverpool?

Borealis will take over Liverpool’s Royal Albert from March 20 to 30, 2025.

What time can I see Borealis in Liverpool?

The mesmerising Northern Lights experience will take place between 7.00pm and 10.00pm daily.

Borealis will light up Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock. | ©ChloeElizabeth

Borealis Liverpool route

The Martin Luther King Jr. Building will indicate the starting point of the installation, with visitors encouraged to walk along Hartley Quay and marvel at the captivating installation overhead for the optimal viewing experience.

World-renowned art installation that recreates magical Northern Lights coming to Liverpool. | David Solm

Food at Borealis Liverpool

The One O'clock Gun and Francie’s Focaccia & Coffee will take over two dock pop-up cabins next to the Martin Luther King Jr. building. Open from 5.00-10pm each evening, they’ll be offering warming pots of Scouse from The One O'clock Gun and limited edition Borealis Special Hot Chocolates with green and pink chocolate shavings from Francie’s, along with colourful sweet Cannolis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, three of the dock’s popular street food trucks will be re-located near to the main entrance of the dock, so peckish visitors can pick everything from a freshly made Souvlaki from So Greek Full to authentic Turkish street food from Bu & Co.