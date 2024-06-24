Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cath Rogers, from Make CIC, created a black and white mural made up of nods to The Tortured Poets Department.

Founded in 2012 by Kirsten Little and Liam Kelly in the Baltic Triangle, Make CIC is home to many artists and makers in the city. When they outgrew their original premises, they moved to Liverpool's North Docks in 2016. One of those creatives who works here is collage artist Cath Rogers.

Liverpool City Council's Culture Liverpool team partnered with Make CIC to curate a bespoke Taylor Town Trail ahead of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour arriving in the city in June. For this, Cath created a giant black and white mural made up of hidden nods to The Tortured Poets Department, which is the eleventh studio album by the American singer-songwriter.

Cath told LiverpoolWorld: "The brief was to take one of the albums in the eras and to make a visual representation of it. It started off small, the size of my cutting mat, and then it was able to be blown up because of other great creatives who could help me get a good quality scan of it - his name is Dallas Prints, he's just unbelievable.

“So, we were able to make this vintage collage into this massive thing that was printed on metal and transferred into a commercial piece of artwork that could be in the centre of town. It was a really amazing moment to see."

Alongside her collage making, Cath has a residency at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she does one-to-one work with patients. She also does art therapy work in men's prisons.

Cath Rogers is the collage artist behind one of the Taylor Town Trail murals. Image: Emily Bonner | Image: Emily Bonner

Cath credits her mum for instilling a love of art in her. Taking her and her siblings to galleries and creative events around Liverpool from a young age. Discovering her love for collage as a teenager, she found herself drawn more and more into the medium in art school. After living in London for a decade, Cath decided to come back to her hometown to the thriving creative scene in the city.

