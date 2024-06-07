Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Town Trail: 11 art installations have created a unique Instagram-able experience for Swifties ahead of her Eras Tour gigs in the city.

Liverpool’s bespoke Taylor Town Trail officially opens this weekend (June 8) ahead of Taylor Swift's arrival next week but I was given a special preview of the unique art installations dotted around the city.

The global superstar will perform a hat-trick of concerts at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium from June 13 to 15 as part of her The Eras Tour, and the city is rolling out the red carpet for her fans, having ‘Taylored’ an artist-led installation trail inspired by her record-breaking back catalogue of hits.

Content Creator Abbie Whitehead from Anfield is a self-confessed die-hard Swiftie. She told LiverpoolWorld: "It’s just an extra exciting thing especially for people coming to visit the city who aren’t from Liverpool to give them opportunities to get loads of really fun photos and also discover the city whilst they’re here for an event, so it’s exciting."

Pip Horrocks who is a Producer in the Culture Liverpool team said: "Kudos to LFC for getting Taylor to come here, it’s the only city she’s doing in England outside of London. It just made total sense really to celebrate that in typical Liverpool fashion. We want to ensure that all our communities, our artists and makers and also all of our shops and restaurants, that they all feel the benefit as well."

Culture Liverpool has enlisted the help of social enterprise Make CIC and their team of makers to create a unique Instagram-able experience based around 11 art installations to entertain the 100,000 Swifties who'll be travelling to the city from across the world.

Rachel Smith-Evans of Quirky Design Co. has helped lead the project management, but we wanted to know which installation she was most proud of. She said: "I think it’s got to be the piano. I painted lots of installations that were designed by other makers but his one was just mine so I’m really proud of this one. It took me three weeks to do. It’s all made from real moss and the piano was sourced off Facebook Marketplace."

The aim is for the whole city to come alive for the gigs and show why Liverpool, which was recently voted the UK's best large city break, is also the nation's best major event city. The trail will run until Sunday, 16 June. Watch the video above for a sneak preview of the Taylor Town Trail and to hear from the artists involved in creating it.

The replica of the iconic moss-covered grand piano that is part of the folklore era

Taylor Town Trail - dates, times and locations

1. Taylor Swift - Gower Street (near Albert Dock)

A 7ft-high butterfly installation inspired by Taylor Swift’s debut album. Take flight in front of the giant wings reminiscent of where it all began. No access time restrictions.

2. Fearless - New Bird Street (Baltic Triangle)

This colourful mural, inspired by Taylor’s second era, is the perfect selfie backdrop. Immerse yourself in the Fearless theme and Taylor’s lucky number. No access time restrictions.

3. Speak Now - Upper Level, Metquarter (Whitechapel)

Using the iconic lilac that defines this era, get your picture taken as if you are living the popstar life. Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

4. RED - Lower Level, Metquarter (Whitechapel)

Giant red lips form the backdrop for this Taylor-themed red room. See how many easter eggs you can find from this era. Available 8.00am to 6.00pm.

5. 1989 - Mann Island Atrium

Put your head in the clouds with this installation inspired by the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album aesthetic. Take your picture-perfect polaroid amongst the hand-crafted seagulls. Available 7.00am to 10.00pm

6. Reputation - Upper Terrace, Liverpool ONE (Near Chavasse Park)

Take a seat in this regal throne and be surrounded by snakes & skulls inspired by Taylor’s sixth studio album. Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

7. Lover - Salthouse Quay

Inspired by ‘You Need to Calm Down’, this installation inspires love & inclusivity with a candy cane dream of hearts, rainbows and maybe a pink flamingo or two. No access time restrictions.

8. folklore - The Bluecoat Garden, School Lane (near Primark)

Take a seat at a replica of the iconic moss-covered grand piano that is part of the folklore era. Tickle the Ivories if you can, or sit and enjoy the tranquil setting. Available Monday - Saturday 10.00am to 5.00pm and Sunday 11.00am to 5.00pm.

9. evermore - Peter’s Lane, Liverpool ONE

Autumnal florals will provide your backdrop on this beautiful swing bench, inspired by the themes of Folklore’s sister album. Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

10. Midnights - Liverpool Lime Street station

Take a seat inside the witching hour and see the world tick by as you take your Midnights inspired selfie. Available Monday - Saturday 4.30am to midnight and Sunday 7.30am to midnight.

11. The Tortured Poets Department - College Lane, Liverpool ONE (near Waterstones)

This giant black & white mural is made up of hidden nods to TTPD – how many can you spot? Available 8.00am to 10.00pm.

