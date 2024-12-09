How much Coleen Rooney could earn after I'm A Celeb stint
According to QR Code Generator, Rooney - who came second to McFly star Danny Jones - has gained more than 235,600 Instagram followers in the last 30 days, increasing by 61,907%.
Shortly after the winner was announced, Scousers shared their support for Coleen with LiverpoolWorld, stating she is ‘our Queen of the Jungle’ and praising the the mum-of-four for being ‘humble’ and ‘doing the city of Liverpool proud’.
Now having 1.3 million Instagram followers, 747 posts and an average of 62,305 likes per post, analysis of an Influencer Marketing Tool has shown that the Scouse personality and TV star can now earn up to £12,446.43 per sponsored Instagram post.
It has been rumoured that Coleen is set to sign a £1million TV deal, and there are mentions of Loose Women being on the cards, however, speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 38-year-old said: “Well that’s news to me.”
She said that she plans to enjoy Christmas with her family before making any career moves, adding: “In January I will sit down with my team and see what I am going to do going forward.”
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].