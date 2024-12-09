After Coleen Rooney placed second in this year’s series of I’m A Celeb, experts have revealed how much money she could make on Instagram.

According to QR Code Generator, Rooney - who came second to McFly star Danny Jones - has gained more than 235,600 Instagram followers in the last 30 days, increasing by 61,907%.

Shortly after the winner was announced, Scousers shared their support for Coleen with LiverpoolWorld, stating she is ‘our Queen of the Jungle’ and praising the the mum-of-four for being ‘humble’ and ‘doing the city of Liverpool proud’.

Now having 1.3 million Instagram followers, 747 posts and an average of 62,305 likes per post, analysis of an Influencer Marketing Tool has shown that the Scouse personality and TV star can now earn up to £12,446.43 per sponsored Instagram post.

Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles take on the 'Dreaded Dreggs' Bushtucker Trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

It has been rumoured that Coleen is set to sign a £1million TV deal, and there are mentions of Loose Women being on the cards, however, speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 38-year-old said: “Well that’s news to me.”

She said that she plans to enjoy Christmas with her family before making any career moves, adding: “In January I will sit down with my team and see what I am going to do going forward.”

