UFC legend Paddy Pimblett has announced he will be visiting Applied Nutrition’s new Liverpool store for a special event.

A first for the sports brand, the pop up store opened in Liverpool ONE on Saturday (December 7) offering their bestselling range, from pre-workout supplements and protein powders to vitamins and wellness essentials.

The global leader in sports nutrition promises the pop up will offer exclusive product giveaways, sampling opportunities, and appearances by celebrity ambassadors, with Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett set to appear this weekend.

In a video on Instagram, the UFC star said: “What’s happening people? I hope yous are all ready because I’m gonna be down at the Applied Nutrition store this Saturday December 14 between 11.00am and 2.00pm.

“There’ll be some belter offers of course and I’ll have me pen ready to sign any of me products that yous buy, don’t worry about that. The pop up store is right next to the Goldsmiths in L1 so see yous there people.”

Pimblett’s special Applied Nutrition products include the Paddy Punch sports drink and the Baddy Berry pre-workout. Queues are expected so make sure you get there nice and early for a chance to meet one of Liverpool’s most iconic UFC stars.