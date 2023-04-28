Coronation Street actor David Neilson is the latest guest to appear on John Bishop’s Three Little Words podcast.

John Bishop has been joined by Coronation Street actor David Neilson in the latest episode of his podcast. The actor appeared on John Bishop’s Amazon Prime podcast Three Little Words , which he hosts with Tony Pitts, to share how an impromptu audition took him from a Gasman to one of Britain’s most beloved soap actors.

Neilson is best known for playing cafe owner Roy Cropper in the long-running ITV soap opera Coronation Street since 1995.As the podcast got underway, John asked: “At what point did you think ‘I’m gonna be an actor’?” to which David replied: “You get the life that’s dealt you. You don’t choose it. It’s just dealt you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

David admitted he opted for a job at the gas board after leaving school because it came with the perk of being able to drive a van around. He revealed that he didn’t want to become an actor but disliked his career at the time and needed a change.

Coronation Street actor David Neilson is the latest guest to appear on John Bishop’s Three Little Words podcast. (Credit: Getty Images)

The actor went on to recall the audition that changed his life forever. “I went and caught a train. I took the Friday off, and I went down. I can point to a day that changed my life. I went in and did the monologue, and they were all laughing, and I was getting a reaction. They offered me a place on the spot. It’s amazing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

John and Tony invite new celebrity guests onto their podcast every week and have interviewed the likes of Robbie Williams, Tony Bellew, Jimmy Carr and Ian McKellen.

John was joined by good friend Ian McKellen earlier this month as they performed in the Mother Goose pantomime. John was forced to pull out of a run of shows following the heartbreaking death of his mother, Kathleen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He confirmed that his mother had passed away in a touching tribute shared on social media and revealed that she had watched and sang along to his Mother Goose performance in Liverpool before her death.“Two weeks ago, my Mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the singalong at the end, as I knew she would," he said at the time. “This morning, we said goodbye to her, and we will never hear her sing again."

He added: "As a family, we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother, and she loved us all. Next week she would have been married to my Dad for 62 years, and they had a love and a friendship that was beautiful to be around.