A Liverpool community has come together to help reunite a family - but they still need your help.

A Liverpool couple said the local community “has come together in an extraordinary way” after their cat disappeared in May.

Amber Dawn and Kyle Ebdon’s much-loved indoor-only tortoiseshell rescue cat, Hazel, went missing on May 22, after being startled by workmen and “bolting” out of the front door of their Wavertree home.

Amber told LiverpoolWorld that Hazel is “not just a cat” and shared how she was abandoned in a field as a kitten and rescued alongside her sister, Maple.

“The two have never spent a night apart until now. Hazel has a family waiting desperately for her return, and Maple in particular has been devastated, crying at the door every day for her missing sister,” Amber explained.

Hazel and Maple. | Amber Dawn

Hazel was last seen by Amber and Kyle at the duck pond on Enterprise Way in Wavertree. The only confirmed sighting of Hazel since was on a neighbour’s Ring doorbell at 1.00am on June 3.

Amber said: “For over three months, we have searched relentlessly: leaflets, posters, drones, cameras, traps, and daily social media appeals.

“The support has been overwhelming – Hazel’s story has been widely shared on local Facebook groups such as ScousePets, and just last night a new Reddit post reached over 6,000 people in less than 12 hours.”

Despite the community rallying together to help find Hazel, Amber and Kyle are no closer to finding their beloved cat and are offering a £200 reward for her safe return.

Hazel. | Amber Dawn

Amber continued: “The community effort shows how deeply Hazel’s story resonates – not only because she is dearly loved and microchipped to us, but because she represents hope, kindness, and the power of people coming together to help a family in need.”

Hazel is a Domestic Short Hair Mixed Breed and is described as Dark Tortie / Tortoiseshell / Calico. She turned two in July, a birthday which Amber, Kyle and Maple sadly missed. She is microchipped and neutered.

Amber and Kyle can be contacted here.