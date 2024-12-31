I went for a routine eye test and ended up having lifesaving brain surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alison Wright's routine appointment led to urgent brain surgery.

A woman from Ellesmere Port discovered she needed urgent brain surgery after a routine eye test at Specsavers.

Alison Wright, 42, who lives with her husband, James, made an appointment at the opticians in Cheshire Oaks after suffering from painful headaches, dizziness and tinnitus.

As a glasses wearer and regular sufferer of headaches, Alison put her symptoms down to needing a new pair of prescription glasses and booked in for a routine eye test. But during the appointment, locum optometrist Maya Akram spotted abnormalities.

After further tests, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan which produced a 3D scan of the back of Alison’s eyes, Maya was able to easily identify swelling at the back of both eyes - commonly associated with a severe condition - and referred her to the emergency eyecare department at Countess of Chester Hospital.

A woman from Ellesmere Port has thanked her opticians after spotting a life-threatening condition which required brain surgery to fix. | Specsavers/Handout

Alison was then referred to a neurologist and had two MRI scans, with doctors considering a lumbar puncture until a neurosurgeon noticed a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain when reviewing the scans.

She was immediately diagnosed with hydrocephalus and required neurosurgeons at the Walton Centre in Liverpool to perform an Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy – a type of brain surgery where a hole is drilled in the patient’s skull to allow the excess cerebrospinal fluid to escape.

If left untreated, hydrocephalus can lead to brain damage, disabilities, and even death, with the build up of fluid putting intense pressure on the brain and stopping it from functioning properly.

Alison said: “‘There was that much pressure, when he carried out the procedure the fluid all squirted over his shoulder. The first thing I asked was, “Did I get you?” Luckily, I hadn’t. If it wasn’t for the referral, I could’ve gone blind.”

Doctors then fitted a metal plate in Alison’s head, which has eliminated the headaches, eye pain and chronic back pain.

“The whole process has really taught me to start listening to my body, and for the sake of the extra £20, the OCT scan was completely worth it,” Alison said. “Maya and the team at Specsavers’ quick action saved my sight and has taken away the pain. I feel like I received emotional support as well as clinical. She’s really helped me through the whole process.”

Optometrist Maya Akram added: “A trip to the opticians is about so much more than routine eye testing, and Alison’s story is a stark reminder of this. As optometrists we understand how daunting it can be waiting for further results from an eye test and we encourage any of our customers to reach out if they need any further support.”

For more information about Specsavers Cheshire Oaks, call 0151 318 9941 or go online at www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/cheshireoakssainsburys.