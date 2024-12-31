Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year's New Year's Honours List celebrates outstanding individuals from Liverpool and Merseyside, including Olympic superstar Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Doctor Who actor Tom Baker.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Year’s Honours List for 2025 has been revealed, with many outstanding individuals celebrated for their contributions to areas including sustained public service, the arts, youth engagement and community work.

More than 1,200 people are recognised in this year's list, including big names in sports, television and more, such as Stephen Fry, Keeley Hodgkinson, Jacqueline Wilson and Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those receiving honours are fantastic Merseyside people, recognised for their contributions to society, from Liverpool’s very own Olympic superstar, Katarina Johnson-Thompson to Liverpool-born Doctor Who actor Tom Baker.

Among those receiving honours are fantastic Merseyside people, recognised for their contributions to society, including Liverpool’s very own Olympic superstar, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Doctor Who actor Tom Baker. | Getty/Canva

Merseyside’s New Year’s Honours List 2025

Knights Bachelor

Andrew Cooke QPM DL. HM Chief Inspector, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For services to Policing and to Public Service. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr David Michael Gott. Principal Toxicologist, Food Standards Agency. For services to Food Safety. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Professor Andrew Levers. Executive Director and Founder, Institute of Digital Engineering and Autonomous Systems, University of Liverpool. For services to Industry and to the Economy. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Terence Crolley. Chair of Trustee Board, The Whitechapel Centre. For services to Tackling Homelessness in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Alan David Hansen. Lately Broadcaster. For services to Association Football and to Broadcasting. (Southport, Merseyside)

Charles James Hubbert. Foster Carer, Barnardo's, Liverpool, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Dianne Hubbert. Foster Carer, Barnardo's, Liverpool, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Susan Jee. Non Executive Director, Nuclear Restoration Services. For services to the Nuclear Industry. (Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson. For services to Athletics. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Silver medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain celebrates after competing in the Women's Heptathlon 800m on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. | Getty Images

Michael Francis Kilbride. Principal, Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Merseyside. For services to Education. (Wallasey, Merseyside)

Melanie Lewis. Lately Chief Executive, Shakespeare North Playhouse. For services to Theatre. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Daniel Kevin Longman JP. Magistrate and Deputy Chair, Liverpool Bench, Diversity and Community Relations Magistrate, Trustee of the Magistrates' Association and Deputy of Merseyside and Cheshire Advisory Committee. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Birkenhead, Merseyside)

Adam McCamley. Senior Analyst, Liverpool City Council. For services to Social Care Data. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Kathryn Margaret Thomson. Lately Chief Executive, Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Professor Clare Elizabeth Wilkinson. Emeritus Professor of General Practice, North Wales Centre for Primary Care Research, Bangor University. For services to Primary Care Research, Teaching and Practice. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Thomas Stewart Baker. Actor and Writer. For services to Television. (Maidstone, Kent) – Born in Liverpool.

Liverpool-born actor Tom Baker is best known for his leading role in Doctor Who. Here is pictured with the daleks in 1975 - age 41. | Getty Images

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Rachel Elizabeth Davies. Coach and Volunteer, Altrincham Football Club. For services to Sport. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Lynne Fairclough. Community Volunteer, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Roy Arthur Heppenstall. President, Newton-le-Willows Unit, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People and to Veterans. (Newton le Willows, Merseyside)

Julie Robinson. Foster Carer, Wirral County Council, Wirral, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Prenton, Merseyside)

John Philip Wilson. Chief Executive Officer, Liverpool Seafarers Centre. For services to Seafarers' Welfare. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Mark Colin Baker. lately Detective Chief Superintendent, Merseyside Police. (Merseyside)

Lisa Michelle Ward. Director of People, North West Ambulance Service.