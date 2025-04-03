Grand National 2025: Stylish outfits shine at Aintree's sparkling Opening Day

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:29 BST

Experience the glamour of the Grand National 2025 as fashionable attendees make a statement on the opening day at Aintree Racecourse.

The world-famous festival culminates with the main Grand National steeplechase on Saturday but some people prefer to enjoy the more relaxed atmosphere on Opening Day and show off their stunning outfits without the pressure of Friday’s Style Awards.

While Ladies Day will undoubtedly see some of the wackiest and most dazzling outfits displayed, we saw several brilliant dresses, fascinators and more on Opening Day - and the glorious sunshine meant there wasn’t an umbrella in sight.

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of favourite outfits.

The best dressed at Opening Day of the Grand National 2025.

The best dressed at Opening Day of the Grand National 2025.

The best dressed at Opening Day of the Grand National 2025.

The best dressed at Opening Day of the Grand National 2025.

