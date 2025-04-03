Aintree Grand National 2025: Official drinks prices including £7.80 pints
Discover drinks prices at the 2025 Randox Grand National in Aintree, with spectators facing £7.80 for a pint.
The Randox Grand National Festival is well underway and one of the most important questions spectators always want to know is how much will a drink cost me?
We’re here at Aintree Racecourse and can confirm the drinks prices for this year’s Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day - and you won’t find a pint for less than £7 Below are the key drinks prices for the Grand National 2025.
Drinks prices at the 2025 Randox Grand National
Spirits
- Gordons London Dry Gin- 25ml - £6.75
- Gordons Pink Gin- 25ml - £6.75
- Smirnoff Vodka - 25ml - £6.75
- Morgan’s White Rum- 25ml - £6.75
- Morgan’s Spiced Gold- 25ml - £6.75
- Jack Daniels- 25ml - £6.75
- Southern Comfort - 25ml - £6.75
Wine
- House Red - 187.5ml - £9.50
- House White - 187.5ml - £9.50
- House Rose - 187.5ml - £9.50
- 750ml bottles of each - £37.50
Champagne
- Bernard Remy Brut NV - 750ml - £85.00
Sparkling
- Canal Grando Prosecco Extra Day - 750ml - £46
Draught
- Carling (pint) - £7.40
- Worthingtons (pint) - £7.40
- Aspall Suffolk Cyder (pint) - £7.40
- Carling Black Fruits (pint) - £7.80
- Guinness (pint) - £7.80
Canned/bottled drinks
- Madri Excepcional - 330ml - £7.30
- Madri Excepcional 0% - 330ml - £4.30
- Rekorderlig Wild Berries - 330ml - £6.85
- Guinness 0% - 538ml - £6.00
- Guinness - 440ml - £7.30
- London Essence Co. Tonic Water - £3.10
- Mixers - £2.80
- Fruit Juice - £2.80
- Coke Zero/Diet Coke - £3.20
