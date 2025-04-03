Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover drinks prices at the 2025 Randox Grand National in Aintree, with spectators facing £7.80 for a pint.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Randox Grand National Festival is well underway and one of the most important questions spectators always want to know is how much will a drink cost me?

We’re here at Aintree Racecourse and can confirm the drinks prices for this year’s Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day - and you won’t find a pint for less than £7 Below are the key drinks prices for the Grand National 2025.

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | Emma Dukes

Drinks prices at the 2025 Randox Grand National

Spirits

Gordons London Dry Gin- 25ml - £6.75

Gordons Pink Gin- 25ml - £6.75

Smirnoff Vodka - 25ml - £6.75

Morgan’s White Rum- 25ml - £6.75

Morgan’s Spiced Gold- 25ml - £6.75

Jack Daniels- 25ml - £6.75

Southern Comfort - 25ml - £6.75

Wine

House Red - 187.5ml - £9.50

House White - 187.5ml - £9.50

House Rose - 187.5ml - £9.50

750ml bottles of each - £37.50

Aintree Grand National Festival 2025 - Day One. | Emma Dukes

Champagne

Bernard Remy Brut NV - 750ml - £85.00

Sparkling

Canal Grando Prosecco Extra Day - 750ml - £46

Draught

Carling (pint) - £7.40

Worthingtons (pint) - £7.40

Aspall Suffolk Cyder (pint) - £7.40

Carling Black Fruits (pint) - £7.80

Guinness (pint) - £7.80

Canned/bottled drinks

Madri Excepcional - 330ml - £7.30

Madri Excepcional 0% - 330ml - £4.30

Rekorderlig Wild Berries - 330ml - £6.85

Guinness 0% - 538ml - £6.00

Guinness - 440ml - £7.30

London Essence Co. Tonic Water - £3.10

Mixers - £2.80

Fruit Juice - £2.80

Coke Zero/Diet Coke - £3.20