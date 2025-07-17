I walked past notorious Liverpool pub and the jukebox came flying out the window

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Locals recall their experiences at ‘rough’ Merseyside pubs.

Liverpool is home to many great boozers, from old-school pubs that have stood the test of time to newer joints that have quickly gained popularity. But, some local watering holes have gained a reputation for being ‘rough’ over the years.

While many of the city’s most notorious pubs have now closed their doors, they are still alive in the memories of local pub-goers and visitors, with hundreds of our readers recalling dramatic nights out.

One local told LiverpoolWorld: “I remember walking past the Leather Bottle and the jukebox came flying out of the window.” While another noted: “The Cabbage Inn they used to call it the zoo if you could write book about it it would be a best seller what a pub.”

Many of the venues are looked back on fondly or with humour though, with bizarre events and interactions providing great stories to tell.

One local added: “Eagle and Child Huyton you could go in empty handed come out with 2 steaks, a leg of lamb, an iron or a pile of towels - it was better than TJs.” Another remembered seeing someone “roll up the carpet” out of the pub and walk out.

Take a look at 17 of Merseyside’s ‘roughest’ pubs according to readers here.

