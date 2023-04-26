In pictures: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla visit Liverpool ahead of Eurovision
The royal pair visited the city ahead of the King’s coronation next week.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are in Liverpool today (April 26), ahead of the coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest next month.
The pair were greeted by a recital by Liverpool poet Levi Tafari and met with key figures involved in the Song Contest, as well as revealing the Eurovision stage at the M&S Bank Arena.
King Charles and Camilla visited Liverpool Central Library to mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odessa.
Local school children gathered outside the library, showing their coronation artwork, as well as a group of anti-monarchy protestors.