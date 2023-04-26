The royal pair visited the city ahead of the King’s coronation next week.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are in Liverpool today (April 26), ahead of the coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest next month.

The pair were greeted by a recital by Liverpool poet Levi Tafari and met with key figures involved in the Song Contest, as well as revealing the Eurovision stage at the M&S Bank Arena.

King Charles and Camilla visited Liverpool Central Library to mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odessa.

Local school children gathered outside the library, showing their coronation artwork, as well as a group of anti-monarchy protestors.

1 . Royal visit to Liverpool Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose with the presenters of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Scott Mills, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Rylan Clark at M&S Bank Arena. Photo: Phil Noble/WPA POOL/Getty Images

2 . Royal visit to Liverpool King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the M&S Bank Arena.

3 . Royal visit to Liverpool Children wait for the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to visit Liverpool Central Library, and to officially mark the Library’s twinning with Ukraine’s first public Library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

4 . Royal visit to Liverpool King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort meet the presenters and invited viewers of Blue Peter. Photo: Phil Noble/WPA POOL/Getty Images