In pictures: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla visit Liverpool ahead of Eurovision

The royal pair visited the city ahead of the King’s coronation next week.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are in Liverpool today (April 26), ahead of the coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest next month.

The pair were greeted by a recital by Liverpool poet Levi Tafari and met with key figures involved in the Song Contest, as well as revealing the Eurovision stage at the M&S Bank Arena.

- Full royal intinerary | Eurovision stage revealed

King Charles and Camilla visited Liverpool Central Library to mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odessa.

Local school children gathered outside the library, showing their coronation artwork, as well as a group of anti-monarchy protestors.

Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose with the presenters of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Scott Mills, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Rylan Clark at M&S Bank Arena.

1. Royal visit to Liverpool

Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose with the presenters of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Scott Mills, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Rylan Clark at M&S Bank Arena. Photo: Phil Noble/WPA POOL/Getty Images

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the M&S Bank Arena.

2. Royal visit to Liverpool

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the M&S Bank Arena.

Children wait for the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to visit Liverpool Central Library, and to officially mark the Library’s twinning with Ukraine’s first public Library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

3. Royal visit to Liverpool

Children wait for the arrival of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to visit Liverpool Central Library, and to officially mark the Library's twinning with Ukraine's first public Library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort meet the presenters and invited viewers of Blue Peter.

4. Royal visit to Liverpool

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort meet the presenters and invited viewers of Blue Peter. Photo: Phil Noble/WPA POOL/Getty Images

