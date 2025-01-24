Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason Donovan discusses his affection for Liverpool, highlighting the River Mersey, Sefton Park, and Lark Lane.

Jason Donovan has revealed what he loves the most about Liverpool, ahead of visiting the city during his upcoming Doin’ Fine 25 tour.

With a career spanning over three decades, Jason’s huge new tour promises to be an unforgettable show of entertainment and musical memories, featuring a selection of the Neighbours star’s most beloved songs.

Named after his first world tour of the same name in 1990, Donovan fans can expect hits from the Rocky Horror Show, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, as well as much-loved pop hits such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’.

With less than two months until he takes to the stage at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall, I chatted to Mr Donovan - who as it turns out is a huge fan of our city.

The Doin’ Fine 25 tour kicks off on February 14 in Cardiff - though Jason did tell me this was a coincidence rather than a nod to Valentine’s Day - before arriving in Liverpool on March 22.

I was really excited to hear about you bringing your tour back with a date in Liverpool. Are you excited?

“Yeah I was there before Christmas - you’re probably aware of that - for Rocky Horror. Liverpool’s a great town except before Christmas it was pouring down with rain. So yeah Liverpool, Doin’ Fine 2025, where does the time go?

“I think it will be core audience. I get excited about putting a show together and seeing how the songs and seeing how my voice sits and the rhythm of the show. I mean I see a show from out front you know, being in theatre.

“We’ve done quite well with our tickets so that makes me very happy. You know if you're struggling with that it’s not a great sign - especially your own show - but I’m too not worried about that which is great.”

Jason Donovan.

You've had a very impressive career. Why have you chosen now to be the time to bring Doin’ Fine back - what's the significance of 2025? Why 35 years on?

“I did the tour in 1990 and it was the first real live experience I’d had as a music artist. When I was thinking of tour titles, that was put in front of me and it was relevant to the time. It's a short, sharp, positive message and it's also a bit of history. For a lot of fans it would have been their first live tour back in 1990.

Liverpool is known for lively, chatty people. What’s it like performing here?

“Liverpudlians are very upfront, they have a lot of confidence and I'm looking forward to feeling that energy. I've always had a great response in Liverpool and you know I'm excited to be coming to that part of the world and the Philharmonic is a great venue venue. It's gonna be nice, it's gonna be a good show - sold well too.”

What's your favourite thing about Liverpool? Where do you like go to eat or explore?

“I got introduced got to Lark Lane the other day, there was a great little Pan Asian type restaurant there. My daughter's boyfriend has got a house near there and we went for a walk around Sefton Park, that was lovely.

“I love the waterfront too I think there is development happening there that’s really gonna change that whole riverfront. The Everton Stadium, the Titanic Hotel down there - I think the whole neighbourhood will change, which will be lovely.

“I love the River Mersey, it’s a fantastic spot and there’s a lot more potential there. It’ll be amazing. I’ll be in my 60s before I see the fruition but it’s exciting times for Liverpool, and about time.”

The Palm House and Sefton Park in Liverpool. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

What are you planning on doing differently to previous tours - other than not wearing brightly coloured coats? How do you want the audience to feel?

“I want it to be authentic. I want it to be me. The version of myself I think I can present - and I think the audience would like to see - I want to show that version of me at this moment in time.

“My choices of songs, the couple of cover songs I’ll be doing - I think I've got that right this time. There might be a little special moment that involves footage I had from my dad. I haven't dug so deep in the past. I don’t envisage myself doing another tour for a while so I really had a bit of time to think about it.”

What’s next for Jason Donovan after Doin’ Fine?

“I’ve got some more Rocky Horror Show performances then I'm looking forward to a bit of time with my family and I'm looking forward to getting a sun tan. I've missed vitamin D a lot this year.”

Jason Donovan. | David Jackson

Jason Donovan 2025 Doin’ Fine tour dates

FEBRUARY 2025

14th: Cardiff - New Theatre

15th: Cheltenham - Town Hall

16th: Birmingham - Symphony Hall

18th: Torquay - Princess Theatre

20th: Truro - Hall For Cornwall

21st: Poole - The Lighthouse

22nd: Portsmouth - Guildhall

25th: Aylesbury - Waterside

28th: Guildford - G Live

MARCH 2025

1st: Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

3rd: London - Palladium

4th: Worthing - Assembly Hall

5th: Basingstoke - Anvil

7th: Bradford - St George’s Hall

8th: York - Barbican

9th: Salford - The Lowry

10th: Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

12th: Norwich - Theatre Royal

13th: Wrexham - William Aston Hall

15th: Gateshead - The Glasshouse ICM

17th: Edinburgh - Usher Hall

18th: Darlington - Hippodrome

20th: Buxton - Opera House

21st: Hull - City Hall

22nd: Liverpool - Philharmonic

24th: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex

25th: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex

26th: King’s Lynn - Corn Exchange

28th: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre

29th: Reading - Hexagon

30th: Northampton - Derngate

APRIL 2025

4th: Cork - Opera House

5th: Dublin - The Helix

6th: Belfast - Ulster Hall