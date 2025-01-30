Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I chatted to Liverpool-based The Apprentice candidate, Jonny Heaver, about meeting Lord Sugar, setting up a business and his hopes for the future.

The Apprentice returns to the BBC on Thursday (January 30), with 18 exciting new candidates competing for the chance to be ‘hired’ by business magnate Lord Alan Sugar.

Among this year’s contestants is honorary Scouser, Jonny Heaver, who hopes his compassionate management style and strong work ethic will be enough to bag a life-changing £250,000 investment and mentorship from Lord Sugar himself.

Originally from Kent, Jonny is the proud owner of Achiever Tutoring. Having set up his tutoring business while still in university, the now-23-year-old managed to run a team of more than 20 people while managing academic deadlines, reading, and a social life.

Ahead of the new season’s launch, I sat down with Jonny to find out a little bit more about setting up a business, moving to Liverpool and entering Lord Sugar’s boardroom for the first time.

Despite being raised in the small coastal town of Deal, Jonny told me that he’s “absolutely repping Liverpool” after completing his degree at the University of Liverpool and falling in love with the city - especially kayaking on the docks and enjoying food on Bold Street or Lark Lane.

Although he was already tutoring a small number of students in his hometown, moving to Liverpool helped turned Jonny’s small business into an education empire. Explaining his decision to stay in the city after graduating in 2023, Jonny said: “I just thought I absolutely love Liverpool, I want to grow my business here because I grew it a little bit in Kent already and I thought Liverpool could be the next little project for me and it was a really good decision.”

“I think [Liverpool] is a very different market to Kent because obviously I kind of grew the business in a very small town and it then rippled out from there... The clients we've got in Liverpool are great and they love us and we love them. It's fab.”

My business plan is to scale my business by expanding into targeted locations across the country and appointing regional directors with local knowledge to oversee them. Many large tutoring companies are based in London and grow online, which results in an impersonal service with tutors who have no local knowledge. As a business whose only asset is people, Lord Sugar's investment would be used for targeted marketing and training. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Jonny first had the idea for Achiever Tutoring after working for a company he described as “not very ethical”. He explained: “They were charging massively high prices, weren't reinvesting it back in the students and I thought I could be doing the same thing but better and for a fraction of the price.”

The 23-year-old has a passion for championing his staff members and providing affordable tutoring services, both in person and online. Jonny now has a team of 30 people and has a special way of hiring, to ensure his business continues to succeed. He said: “It started off with just me and then I remember taking on my first maths tutor. I'm an English tutor and I do a little bit of math and early years, but I can't do GCSE or A level.

“Taking her on board as the first tutor was a really big step and then slowly but surely it just kept growing and then before I knew it, I had a team of six and now - actually it was a couple of days ago - we've just got to a team of 30.

“I think the reason why it's grown but stayed good is because we don't actually just accept applications like most jobs do. We always reach out to tutors who we want to be a part of our team. I think having the application process that way around is really beneficial because it means all tutors are known and trusted.”

Achiever Tutoring now teaches most subjects - from core subjects to languages and computer science. The tutors are based all over the country - with high numbers of students in Liverpool, Birmingham and Kent - and Jonny believes “keeping Achiever local” is incredibly important.

“I know that sounds ridiculous because we're growing, but actually by appointing people as managers who can oversee each area and know the area, that means we can keep the service personal even if we do get bigger. So, I think that will be our aim going forward,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, if a client calls me up, they want the tutor to know about their school and know about where they live. I think if you just have a random person picking up the phone in London, if you're in Liverpool, it's not the same. We want that service to be personalised because that's what makes the difference.”

Jonny hopes his caring nature will shine through on The Apprentice and aims to “prove that it is possible to succeed in business while also being compassionate”. He continued: “I think business can be a cutthroat environment, don't get me wrong.

“But, I think what I've learned in business, and the reason why I've got a successful business now, is because I've treated people with respect and bought them with me on my journey to reach my goals.

“You've got to inspire the people you work with to have the same mindset and goals as you and you don't do that by kind of throwing them under the bus, you know? I want to apply what I've learned in my own business on the show. There will be moments where I have to defend myself - and there definitely were moments where I had to defend myself - but you can do that in a way which is poised and strong as opposed to bringing down other people.”

Jonny is the second youngest contestant appearing on this year’s season of The Apprentice and was worried about how he would get on with other candidates, but said he has made “friends for life”, adding: “There are really lovely people in the series this year.”

He noted that hearing about other contestants’ “six figure businesses” could be tricky, but added: “I just haven't had the years to be able to do that. You know, I left university around a year and a half ago. I haven't had much time.

“But, what I do have behind me is the fact that I grew my business at university. A lot of people go to university then get a job, and for me, university was the perfect time to start my business. So actually, I have had four or five years now in the industry, which I think for my age is quite impressive. I don't always think age has to be a barrier, but there are definitely times where I was a bit intimidated by the people around me having like 10, 15 years in their game, because, yeah, they're older, they've had more time.”

One of the things that makes The Apprentice so enjoyable is Lord Sugar’s witty remarks, though he can be pretty ruthless and hard-faced at times. Jonny told me he’s not as scary as seems, describing him as a “genuinely lovely man”.

He said: “I was completely terrified when I first met Lord Sugar. And, being honest, there were moments where he was quite scary. However, the minute we walked into the boardroom for the first time, he was actually just getting to know us and asking us really funny, nice questions, cracking jokes. He's a really nice man.

“I think I love Lord Sugar because he's genuinely got a passion for helping young people in business, which is literally what I stand for. So why would I not like him? And to be honest, Lord Sugar's Lord Sugar, he's got the right to be a bit scary at times. He's made it, you know, if I'm like Lord Sugar one day, maybe I'll be a bit scary too, I don't know.”

Jonny noted that Lord Sugar did pick on him a couple of times, but said that wasn’t the most difficult thing about being on the show. “The hardest thing for me was the lack of contact because I don't think people quite realise when you enter the show, you don't have your phone for the whole time.

“It's not like you do your day of filming and you can come home to scrolling through Instagram and reading a book. It's not like that. You get your phones taken away the whole time. You can't go out when you want to... I think having that complete separation from reality in everyday life was what made the process really, really challenging at times.”

Despite not being able to access his phone, Jonny’s business continued running while he was filming the show. He said: “I was proud that it kept running because a lot of candidates did close their businesses when going on the show. I was really, really proud that mine kept going and was running successfully without me there.

“I'm going to seem, like, really sycophantic here, but Baroness Brady always says that the secret to being a good business is by who you hire. When I'm recruiting someone, I think ‘I'm only going to recruit this person if I feel they can do something better than I can’ and that's how we've got better. That's the secret in business, I think.”

Sharing other tips for hopeful, young entrepreneurs, Jonny said: “This might be an unpopular opinion but don't suddenly quit your job and do it. It doesn't have to be that drastic.

“Do your job, gain an insight into something by being employed but then realise what's wrong with it and create something yourself that solves those problems. I'm a big believer that a successful business needs to solve a problem or make something better. So, learn something and then create something that fills those gaps and get good at delegating and get good at saying yes.

“There were times where I over committed but being honest, if I didn't over commit I wouldn't have met the goals. So actually sometimes as well my advice would be to over commit a little bit because that's what pushes you forward and makes you grow.”

Jonny aims to grow his business while ensuring he upholds its core principles, and hopes to to have a bit of time to do some travelling too. But, he says he will “always come back” to Liverpool. He noted: “I can always picture having a base in Liverpool. I love how close it is to Wales as well because I love the countryside, and I love the river, the sea and the beaches in Liverpool... Liverpool has got that pulling back factor, hasn't it?”

The honorary Scouser said episode one, which airs on BBC One at 9.00pm on January 30, is “very interesting” and urged people to tune in. Jonny added: “Let's see if I can get through episode one. I've got everything crossed. We're in the Austrian Alps, which is super exciting. So definitely tune in. It's worth it this season.”